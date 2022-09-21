ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed

Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
LINCOLN, NE
Iowa football: Hawkeyes defense will need to carry program to Big Ten West title

Offense wins games. Defense wins championships. If you’re a fan of Iowa football, defense wins games and keeps you in contention for championships. If there’s anything to take away from the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers, it’s the fact that the defense will have to carry the load this season. That’s the case most years as of late in Iowa City, but the writing has been on the wall for weeks when it comes to discussing Iowa’s offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
Penn State football: Evolving offense takes some weight off Sean Clifford's shoulders. That's a good thing.

It’s no longer Sean Clifford or bust for the Penn State offense, and that’s a good thing after another uneven effort from the 6th-year senior. The 24-year-old 4th-year starter staked the Lions to a 14-0 lead against visiting Central Michigan on Saturday, then managed the offense just well enough to let his teammates take care of business.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
B1G bowl projections following Week 4

The bottom of the B1G didn’t do itself any favors in search of a bowl bid this week. Illinois and Purdue held on in their respective gimme games, but Indiana couldn’t inch closer to 6 projected wins against Cincinnati and Northwestern, which had a slim chance to begin with, lost to the Miami RedHawks of the MAC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cooper DeJean gets Iowa on the board with magnificent pick-6 vs. Rutgers

Cooper DeJean is a huge playmaker for Iowa’s defense. He stepped up once again early against Rutgers. Already at 2 interceptions on the season entering Week 4, DeJean added another one vs. the Scarlet Knights. While Iowa’s defensive front did apply the DeJean did just about everything else on this play.
IOWA CITY, IA
Fired up Dave Aranda delivers wildly aggressive 'atta boy' on Baylor sidelines

Baylor fans weren’t the only excited ones as the Bears defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 31-24 on Saturday. After a positive Bears play, head coach Dave Aranda delivered solid whacks to the backsides of a couple assistant coaches on the sidelines. Watch the interactions here:. Aranda was tagged for...
AMES, IA
Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4

The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE

