Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech fan goes too far in celebration after Red Raiders downed Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders earned a huge 37-34 home win over the No. 22 Texas Longhorns as the fans in Lubbock stormed the field. The fans enjoyed the win with peers and the Red Raiders team until a particular fan was spotted violently pushing a Texas player during the celebration.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed
Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Hawkeyes defense will need to carry program to Big Ten West title
Offense wins games. Defense wins championships. If you’re a fan of Iowa football, defense wins games and keeps you in contention for championships. If there’s anything to take away from the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers, it’s the fact that the defense will have to carry the load this season. That’s the case most years as of late in Iowa City, but the writing has been on the wall for weeks when it comes to discussing Iowa’s offense.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Evolving offense takes some weight off Sean Clifford's shoulders. That's a good thing.
It’s no longer Sean Clifford or bust for the Penn State offense, and that’s a good thing after another uneven effort from the 6th-year senior. The 24-year-old 4th-year starter staked the Lions to a 14-0 lead against visiting Central Michigan on Saturday, then managed the offense just well enough to let his teammates take care of business.
saturdaytradition.com
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 4
The bottom of the B1G didn’t do itself any favors in search of a bowl bid this week. Illinois and Purdue held on in their respective gimme games, but Indiana couldn’t inch closer to 6 projected wins against Cincinnati and Northwestern, which had a slim chance to begin with, lost to the Miami RedHawks of the MAC.
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean gets Iowa on the board with magnificent pick-6 vs. Rutgers
Cooper DeJean is a huge playmaker for Iowa’s defense. He stepped up once again early against Rutgers. Already at 2 interceptions on the season entering Week 4, DeJean added another one vs. the Scarlet Knights. While Iowa’s defensive front did apply the DeJean did just about everything else on this play.
saturdaytradition.com
Fired up Dave Aranda delivers wildly aggressive 'atta boy' on Baylor sidelines
Baylor fans weren’t the only excited ones as the Bears defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 31-24 on Saturday. After a positive Bears play, head coach Dave Aranda delivered solid whacks to the backsides of a couple assistant coaches on the sidelines. Watch the interactions here:. Aranda was tagged for...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4
The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Tua Tagovailoa stumbles, needs help off field after head slams into turf during Miami Dolphins game
Tua Tagovailoa is coming off of a huge 6-touchdown masterpiece last Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, he had to be helped off the field and was taken to the locker room against the Buffalo Bills. On one pass play, Tagovailoa was shoved after releasing the ball. The shove was...
NFL・
Comments / 0