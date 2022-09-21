ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersburg, IN

Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast 9-21-22

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHCtf_0i51oX0o00

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone podcast, join hosts Grant Pugh and Nicole Krasean as they chat about the past week’s high school football results and look ahead at this Friday’s matchups.

Then Linton Miner’s Head Coach Brian Oliver joins Grant to talk about their high-scoring, comeback win over Boonville last Friday. They also chat about the season so far and the upcoming matchup against the North Daviess Cougars.

Then Grant and Nicole will take a look at the collegiate level of football as they chat about Indiana teams and their upcoming matchups this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Soccer sectional matchups announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Here are the sectional matchups for the girls and boys state tournaments. Games begin the week of Monday October 3rd with locations in parenthesis. Girls: Terre Haute South vs Terre Haute North (Center Grove)Owen Valley vs Northview (Edgewood)Monrovia vs West Vigo (Edgewood)Pike Central vs Vincennes Lincoln (Jasper)South Vermillion vs Southmont […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

South Vermillion tops Riverton Parke

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats won the Milk Jug for the 7th consecutive year after a 38-0 shut out of Riverton Parke. Dom Garzolini was 8 of 8 for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dalton Payton rushed for 196 yards and had 2 rushing scores. Dallas Coleman returned the opening kickoff 85 […]
CLINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paris defeats Marshall 42-12

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Paris Tiger defeated the Marshall Lions 42-12 on Saturday afternoon at Marshall High School. Jaden Quinn scored for the Tigers to make it 14-0 in the 2nd quarter. Paris improves to 2-3 while Marshall falls to 0-5.
PARIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Farmersburg, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

G2E: Terre Haute South vs Northview

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South wins at Northview Friday night. Josh Cottee finished with 27 carries for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quarterback Brady Wilson tallied 255 yards passing and a pair of touchdown passes.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

SMWC Football wins home opener

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football team improved to 2-0 on the season after a 21-7 victory over Quincy on Saturday afternoon. Hunter Cardwell had three sacks and forced a fumble. Gavin Roddy returned a fumble for a defensive touchdown. Quarterback Brennon Landry threw touchdown passes to […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Endzone#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Four dates to remember this election season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re just a little more than a month away from the November midterm elections. Here are some dates that election officials in Vigo County say are important to remember for Indiana residents. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 11, with early voting beginning the following day, Wednesday, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Collett Park hosts 34th annual “Old Fashioned Day”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds made their way to Collett Park on Sunday, as the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department hosted numerous activities for those of all ages to enjoy. Festivities at the park included a live music, around 30 vendors and multiple arts and crafts stations. There was also a car show. Local […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hundreds help Hoosiers fight Alzheimer’s

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Natalie Sutton looked around, the sea of purple was unmistakable. The crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday was filled with people whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. She said each person showed how widespread the impact of the disease is. “It’s incredible to see the community […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Thousands attend Terre Haute Balloon Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Despite some rain last Friday, organizers say Terre Haute’s first-ever Balloon Fest was a success. The event, which featured hot air balloons, took place Friday and Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Chances and Services for Youth. CASY COO Brandon Halleck says they […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Barr-Reeve is seeing record enrollment this school year

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While many schools across the state have seen a decrease in enrollment numbers, Barr-Reeve Community Schools currently has the most students, they’ve ever had. “We looked at some numbers and I think we’re up over 40% in the last decade as far as student enrollment numbers,” Travis Madison, superintendent of Barr-Reeve […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy