IRVING, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded Monday by the Big 12 Conference because fans stormed the field following an overtime victory against rival Texas, a celebration during which a video showed one of them shoving a Longhorns player. A post on Texas Tech’s official athletic department Twitter account included a still shot from the video asking for help in identifying that fan, and said the matter had been turned over to the school’s police department. “Texas Tech does not condone any physical altercations between spectators and student-athletes. This behavior has no place at Texas Tech athletic events,” the school said in a statement. The video showed Texas senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo being shoved from behind by one of the fans who ran onto the field Saturday after the Red Raiders’ game-ending field goal for a 37-34 win, their first at home in the series since 2008.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO