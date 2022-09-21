ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Texas Tech fined for field storming when Texas player shoved

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded Monday by the Big 12 Conference because fans stormed the field following an overtime victory against rival Texas, a celebration during which a video showed one of them shoving a Longhorns player. A post on Texas Tech’s official athletic department Twitter account included a still shot from the video asking for help in identifying that fan, and said the matter had been turned over to the school’s police department. “Texas Tech does not condone any physical altercations between spectators and student-athletes. This behavior has no place at Texas Tech athletic events,” the school said in a statement. The video showed Texas senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo being shoved from behind by one of the fans who ran onto the field Saturday after the Red Raiders’ game-ending field goal for a 37-34 win, their first at home in the series since 2008.
LUBBOCK, TX
9News

Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/24/22)

DENVER — > Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow morning on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!. If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy