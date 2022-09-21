ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Ronda Bates
4d ago

what I don't understand is how during a kidnapping it is unusual for her to be able to send her daughter that money through Venmo and then tell her where she placed a house key. my children already have house keys and if not then it is usually already stated where a hide a key would be in case it was needed. So why would kidnappers let her send money to her daughter and her also state exactly where a key could be found. I would think that a kidnapper would want to keep that money for themselves and if they knew where the key was how come the home wasn't robbed? that's not adding up to me. Her being allowed to send Money to her daughter instead of the kidnappers. So she had access to her phone to send the money and the text.

Susan Harkness
4d ago

Daughter said her Mother had a bad back so the investigators may also want to look into ppl she may known or her family knew that has stayed at the Victory Home. This would make sense. A Article read person seemed familiar with the area so I would check into that also.

Jan Collier
4d ago

this is so weird, sounds like she has a lot of money, and that could potentially be why 'they' abducted and branded her, OR by doing all this weird stuff, they trying to throw the LE off, whoever is responsible will be caught, technology today is way too smart for anyone who commits murder, even if it's weirded out like this, I bet she knew the people, bc of the note she sent to her daughter.

CBS 46

Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
TheDailyBeast

Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message

Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
CBS 46

Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
