what I don't understand is how during a kidnapping it is unusual for her to be able to send her daughter that money through Venmo and then tell her where she placed a house key. my children already have house keys and if not then it is usually already stated where a hide a key would be in case it was needed. So why would kidnappers let her send money to her daughter and her also state exactly where a key could be found. I would think that a kidnapper would want to keep that money for themselves and if they knew where the key was how come the home wasn't robbed? that's not adding up to me. Her being allowed to send Money to her daughter instead of the kidnappers. So she had access to her phone to send the money and the text.
Daughter said her Mother had a bad back so the investigators may also want to look into ppl she may known or her family knew that has stayed at the Victory Home. This would make sense. A Article read person seemed familiar with the area so I would check into that also.
this is so weird, sounds like she has a lot of money, and that could potentially be why 'they' abducted and branded her, OR by doing all this weird stuff, they trying to throw the LE off, whoever is responsible will be caught, technology today is way too smart for anyone who commits murder, even if it's weirded out like this, I bet she knew the people, bc of the note she sent to her daughter.
