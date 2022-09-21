Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
WRAL
Thousands compete in All American Week at Fort Bragg
All American Week is underday at Fort Bragg. The military base is hosting current and former paratroopers for competitions to determine the best of the best, and to celebrate the service of paratroopers past and present.
WRAL
All American Week returns to Fort Bragg
All American Week started with the Division's 4-mile run with 19,000 paratroopers pounding and chanting their way along Longstreet Road. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian expected to strike Florida, bring heavy rain to NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina is bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. At 12 p.m. the storm was sitting near Cuba, which is already seeing bands of rain from the hurricane.
WRAL
NC State students support Iranian women after headscarf deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two events were held Monday in the Triangle in support of Iranian protests for women that have attracted worldwide attention. At 10 a.m., students at North Carolina State University gathered at the Student Union to stand in solitary with the protests underway. Some even cut their hair to show support for Uranian women.
WRAL
As Bluegrass organizers track Hurricane Ian: 'There will be music this weekend' in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass could be affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Florida Wednesday and not affect North Carolina until late this week. Central and eastern N.C. is expected to see several inches of rainfall, flooding and some isolated tornados from Ian's remnants once the storm breaks apart and moves north.
WRAL
Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
WRAL
Two diners at Player's Retreat injured after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Oberlin Road injured two people who were dining at Players Retreat restaurant Sunday. Police said they were treated for injuries, but no one was seriously hurt. Carter Kennemur told WRAL News he was also dining at the restaurant when the crash happened. "I...
WRAL
Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
WRAL
Durham school leaders reject installing ShotSpotter on buildings
The board was concerned about how often the technology would prompt police to rush to a school campus for a false alarm. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Sydney Franklin.
WRAL
Carolina Theatre to host three-day Halloween film fest
DURHAM, N.C. — Get into the Halloween mood during this three-day film festival at the Carolina Theatre of Durham. The SplatterFlix Film Series, scheduled Oct. 7-9, will feature 18 horror films spanning a wide variety of genres including monster movies like “Night of The Demon,” slashers such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” comedies like “Hocus Pocus,” and dramas including “Interview with the Vampire.”
WRAL
Cary man dies in motorcycle crash near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — One person died when a motorcyclist turned into the path of an oncoming car outside Angier on Friday night. A man, 55-year-old Kevin Garvey, died while being taken to the hospital. The crash happened near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Jackson King Road. Garvey...
WRAL
Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
WRAL
Where can I find the best prices on grocery staples this week?
Updated Sept. 23, 2022: Each week, we'll post a new weekly table of prices for 11 staple grocery items to help you compare across multiple Triangle area stores. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week.
