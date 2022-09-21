Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list
It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
College Football AP Top 25 for Week 5 Released
Two teams plummeted out of the top 10, allowing a handful of other programs to fill the void.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Look: Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Suffers Nasty Hit During Michigan Game
Taulia Tagovailoa's day in Ann Arbor was nearly cut short due to an injury. During the third quarter of action between Maryland and Michigan, Tagovailoa took a hard hit to his hip/midsection. A few moments later, he was taken to the injury tent. At first, Tagovailoa's status for the rest...
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Texas Tech fan goes too far in celebration after Red Raiders downed Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders earned a huge 37-34 home win over the No. 22 Texas Longhorns as the fans in Lubbock stormed the field. The fans enjoyed the win with peers and the Red Raiders team until a particular fan was spotted violently pushing a Texas player during the celebration.
Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday. After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase. "What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is...
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix This Saturday Night
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had a performance for the ages this Saturday night on the Palouse. The Ducks trailed 34-22 with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter. One of the Cougars' scores came on a pick-six from Nix. However, the veteran transfer never lost composure. No. 15 Oregon scored 21...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Big 12 Upset Tonight
Kansas State has done it. Adrian Martinez and the Wildcats have upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday night. Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, shined under the bright lights this evening. The veteran college football quarterback had 234 passing yards, 148 rushing, five touchdowns and no turnovers in the massive upset.
LeBron James Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's All-Black Uniforms
LeBron James has been looking forward to this Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game for some time. The Buckeyes currently lead the Badgers 28-7 late in the first half. Not only are they dominating their Big Ten rival; Ohio State looks good doing it. OSU is rocking all-black uniforms...
High school football scores for Week 6
Friday Frenzy crews are in Northern Kentucky for Covington Catholic at Cooper, the Game of the Week, but that doesn't mean our crews aren't all over the Tri-State.
Report: ACC Suspended Referee Who Botched Call in Notre Dame vs. Cal
The Fighting Irish beat the Golden Bears by seven points last week, and a missed call in the first half contributed to the result.
Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
