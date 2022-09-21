ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Stunning Big 12 Upset Tonight

Kansas State has done it. Adrian Martinez and the Wildcats have upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday night. Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, shined under the bright lights this evening. The veteran college football quarterback had 234 passing yards, 148 rushing, five touchdowns and no turnovers in the massive upset.
NORMAN, OK
