Burien, WA

Volunteers needed for Brat Trot/Oktoberfest fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 1

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
Volunteer opportunities are now open for the Burien Brat Trot/OktoberFest event, coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

This annual 5K and Oktoberfest benefits the Highline Schools Foundation, and is being managed by Discover Burien.

Please click on the following web link (or copy it into your web browser if clicking doesn’t work) to go to the signup sheet:

To sign up, just follow the instructions on the page.

“It only takes a few seconds,” said Debra George, Executive Director of Discover Burien. “Thank you for volunteering!”

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

