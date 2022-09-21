ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness Wednesday: How to spot the signs of suicide in loved ones, how to help

By Edward Moody
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Wellness Wednesday, we’re talking about suicide from the perspective of the loved ones, of someone who may be at risk of taking their own life.

Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health, walks us through what signs you can look for and what you can do to help.

See the full interview above. Below are her tips.

Areas of Awareness with Suicide:

• Loved one with chronic illness need special care

• People with acute stress need to monitor impulsivity

• People with recent loss need special attention

Signs, Signals and Alerts:

• Sudden change in mood to include change in happiness

• Noticing language to include methods of possible harm

• Re-engaging in risky behaviors such as substance use or isolation

When to seek help:

• When someone’s safety is in question

• When someone can’t verbalize a safe plan

• When you need guidance

• Call 9-8-8 & Emergency Department when needed

