WAFF
Von Braun Center to host regional career expo for students
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday and Thursday, the Von Braun Center will host a career expo for nearly 9,000 students in the region. North AlabamaWorks will be holding the regional Worlds of Work career expo for middle and high school students. The emphasis is for eighth graders as they begin to look at career options.
WAFF
Alabama volunteers ready hurricane relief
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Franklin Co....
WAFF
48 Blitz: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals headlines week 6 of the 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the season enters the second half, there are still a few undefeated teams in North Alabama including both teams in this week’s featured matchup. The headlining game this week features Hartselle (6-0) and Muscle Shoals (5-0) who have each played great offensively and defensively. Hartselle is averaging just over 44 points per game offensively while holding opponents to 10 points per game. On the other side, Muscle Shoals is also averaging over 40 points per game (41.8) while holding opponents to just 13 points per game.
WAFF
A lesson on sneaker culture
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sneaker culture has been on the rise since the 80s, and it’s safe to say it’s definitely not going anywhere. Whether you consider yourself a sneakerhead or you’re just looking for some fresh new kicks, David “Kari” Daniels, aka Sneaker Phetish, joined TVL to exlpain some things.
WAFF
Huntsville woman faces murder charge following Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence for allegedly shooting a man. The Huntsville Police Department says that officers responded to a death investigation on Sparkman Dr. around 5:30 p.m Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim, Anthony Wilson, 45, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
WAFF
Fort Payne snaps Arab’s perfect season 21-0
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama has officially passed the halfway mark on the high school football season, Arab hosting Fort Payne in a non-region match-up for the 48 Blitz Game of the Week. Before we get to the action on the field, Arab honored a special guest at Friday’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
WAFF
Arab honors 100-year-old veteran before week 5 game
Arab honors 100-year-old veteran before week 5 game
WAFF
Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
WAFF
Power restored to Gurley residents
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents were briefly without power Sunday morning around 9:30. But, just over an hour later, Huntsville Utilities announced that it had restored power. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranged from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd....
WAFF
Trash Pandas season comes to an end
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas season came to an end on Friday night, lacking the clutch hit they desperately needed in a 3-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in Game 3 of the North Division Series at Toyota Field. The Smokies used power pitching to win...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter
Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
WAFF
900 Gurley residents without power Sunday morning
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents are without power Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranges from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd. east to Jackson County Line. Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore service.
WAFF
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
Arab lost 21-0 to Fort Payne.
