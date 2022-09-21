Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Casa Latina in Roanoke celebrates National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech celebrates Hispanic-Latinx Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 18.3 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
WDBJ7.com
Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
WDBJ7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home talks safety in schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several lockdowns and scares recently at hometown schools, Natalie & Kate sat down with Dr. Rhonda Stegall, the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, to find out what’s being done to ensure the safety of students in Roanoke County Public Schools. She talked about a video...
WDBJ7.com
Peyton Sellers wins first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peyton Sellers survived multiple late-race restarts in the final stage to claim his first victory at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The win earned the No. 26 driver his first grandfather clock to polish off an impressive resume that includes two NASCAR...
WDBJ7.com
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Pittsylvania Co. teen found safe
UPDATE: Ronnie Glass has been found and is safe, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office. Glass stands at...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy. According to the Concord Volunteer...
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
WDBJ7.com
Cleared: Pulaski Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81S
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Pulaski Co. is causing delays Sunday night. The crash was at mile marker 104.5, according to VDOT. The left lane and shoulder are both closed.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. pursuit ends in fatal crash
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon during a car chase. The crash happened while the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle. Authorities report the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Route 8, at...
Comments / 0