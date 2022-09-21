ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 18.3 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home talks safety in schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several lockdowns and scares recently at hometown schools, Natalie & Kate sat down with Dr. Rhonda Stegall, the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, to find out what’s being done to ensure the safety of students in Roanoke County Public Schools. She talked about a video...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Pittsylvania Co. teen found safe

UPDATE: Ronnie Glass has been found and is safe, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office. Glass stands at...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy. According to the Concord Volunteer...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cleared: Pulaski Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81S

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Pulaski Co. is causing delays Sunday night. The crash was at mile marker 104.5, according to VDOT. The left lane and shoulder are both closed.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. pursuit ends in fatal crash

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon during a car chase. The crash happened while the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle. Authorities report the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Route 8, at...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

