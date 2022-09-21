Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
365traveler.com
15 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN YORK PA YOU’LL LOVE
The industrial heartbeat of Pennsylvania continues to beat strong thanks to Central PA’s city of York. In a town sitting on a bed of history and railroad tracks laid across the country, this city is full of tales of the region’s industrial boom. York, Pennsylvania is ready to tell a new tale for visitors: from being a one-time capital of the U.S. to Snack Food Capital. From the Industrial Revolution to modern venues dawning industrial chic, and historic buildings offering a glimpse into its rich history.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
