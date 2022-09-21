Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion rips Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy after argument with Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl champion running back LeSean McCoy appeared to take issue with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s interaction with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen getting into a heated conversation at the end of the second quarter of their loss to the Indianapolis Colts....
Patriots' Mac Jones, Bill Belichick decline to talk specifics about reported 'severe' ankle injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones declined to talk specifics with the media Monday after sustaining what reports are calling a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones began his presser by deferring all questions about his injury to head coach Bill Belichick but did...
Bucs will use Dolphins' practice facility as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be practicing in Miami in preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Bucs will be able to use the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex for practice starting Wednesday, the team...
Browns' Myles Garrett hospitalized following single-car crash after practice
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash after leaving practice on Monday. Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the Browns confirmed to Fox News Digital. The team said it was in the process of gathering more information. Garrett left...
Jets' Quinnen Williams talks tense altercation with coach: 'Just a loud conversation'
New York Jets star Quinnen Williams was seen in a heated altercation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The two Jets members were seen on the sideline in the tense moment at the start of the second quarter and had to be held back by Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd.
Chargers' Brandon Staley defends playing injured Justin Herbert to the end in loss to Jaguars: 'He felt good'
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was drilled by the media on Sunday over his decision to continue to play injured quarterback Justin Herbert during the team’s blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars – a decision he said Herbert made. Staley defended the call to play Herbert...
Raiders' Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' heading into Week 4 winless
Davante Adams scored his third touchdown of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans but the veteran wideout is feeling "frustrated and angry" as the Las Vegas Raiders head into Week 4 winless. The Raiders are off to their worst start since 2018 following a 24-22 loss...
