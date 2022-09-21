ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs will use Dolphins' practice facility as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa

Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be practicing in Miami in preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Bucs will be able to use the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex for practice starting Wednesday, the team...
Jets' Quinnen Williams talks tense altercation with coach: 'Just a loud conversation'

New York Jets star Quinnen Williams was seen in a heated altercation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The two Jets members were seen on the sideline in the tense moment at the start of the second quarter and had to be held back by Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd.
