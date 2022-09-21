As it turns out, Armageddon may have been right. Officials with NASA are taking a page from the Michael Bay film in that on Monday, they'll crash a satellite into an incoming asteroid in the world's first-ever "planetary defense" test. As part of the space agency's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) program, a craft the size of a vending machine is set to crash into an asteroid scientists have called Dimorphos.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 HOURS AGO