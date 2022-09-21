Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin news outlet sued the Wisconsin Parole Commission on Monday, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under...
WJFW-TV
WI gas prices surpass national average
(WJFW) - Wisconsin's average gas price surpassed the national average this morning. According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average is currently $3.72. Wisconsin's average price is $3.76. Most of the Northwoods, however, is higher than both these numbers:. Oneida County - $3.87. Vilas County - $3.90. Price County -...
WJFW-TV
DNR releases recreational vehicle statistics
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released it's annual safety report for 2021. The report includes registration and accident statistics for boats, all-terrain vehicles (ATV's), off-highway motorcycles (OHM's), utility-task vehicles (UTV's) and snowmobiles. Key takeaways from the report include:. Registration for all vehicles, except snowmobiles, are up...
WJFW-TV
Land O' Lakes Community Playground group celebrates phase 1 completion
LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- Community leaders in Land O' Lakes celebrated the completion of phase one of the Community Playground on Saturday with a ribbon cutting. Focus groups were held and surveys were sent out last year, with installation for phase one being completed over this past summer. Playground...
Comments / 0