ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin news outlet sued the Wisconsin Parole Commission on Monday, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

WI gas prices surpass national average

(WJFW) - Wisconsin's average gas price surpassed the national average this morning. According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average is currently $3.72. Wisconsin's average price is $3.76. Most of the Northwoods, however, is higher than both these numbers:. Oneida County - $3.87. Vilas County - $3.90. Price County -...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

DNR releases recreational vehicle statistics

(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released it's annual safety report for 2021. The report includes registration and accident statistics for boats, all-terrain vehicles (ATV's), off-highway motorcycles (OHM's), utility-task vehicles (UTV's) and snowmobiles. Key takeaways from the report include:. Registration for all vehicles, except snowmobiles, are up...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy