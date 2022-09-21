Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Beautiful autumn day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring clear skies and mild temperatures Monday afternoon across Nebraska. Clear and cool Monday night and then sunny and warmer Tuesday. Dry weather expected through at least through Sunday. Mainly sunny and mild in the Lincoln area Monday. Highs in the mid 70s...
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner stepping down next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announced he will be stepping down from his position effective Jan. 3, 2023. He has served as the Commissioner of Education for more almost nine years. In his resignation letter, Blomstedt said he came to the decision after several weeks...
