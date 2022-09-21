ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ABC10

Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
LODI, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say

LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
LODI, CA
Fox40

1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man dead after shooting in midtown Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning, a man died from a gunshot wound in midtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento police said that officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street after they heard multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

goldcountrymedia.com

Two arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop

Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one of the vehicles revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
GOLD RUN, CA
CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities

Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

KCRA.com

abc10.com

Police investigate man dead from gunshot wound

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a man being shot on the side of the road along the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard. The caller told authorities that the victim was picked up by a car and driven away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

3 killed, 2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — An early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 80 in Davis left three people dead and two others injured, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, an Infiniti sedan was allegedly driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-80 west of Richards Boulevard. Officers say the car struck a Hyundai sedan head-on.
DAVIS, CA

