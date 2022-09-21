Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
Police investigating the deaths of a woman and her unborn child as a double homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman early Sunday morning is now being investigated as a double homicide since her unborn child also died, according to Lodi Police. The police identified the woman as 25-year-old Lodi resident Jessie Martinez, who officers say was approximately four months pregnant. After midnight on Sunday, […]
KCRA.com
25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
Man dead after shooting in midtown Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning, a man died from a gunshot wound in midtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento police said that officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street after they heard multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found a […]
Pregnant woman died after being stabbed in Lodi
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a pregnant woman died after being found with a stab wound, according to the Lodi Police Department. According to police, just after midnight officers received a call where a woman was reported to have been either stabbed or shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found a […]
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Two arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop
Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one of the vehicles revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities
Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
KCRA.com
3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says
DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
abc10.com
Police investigate man dead from gunshot wound
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a man being shot on the side of the road along the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard. The caller told authorities that the victim was picked up by a car and driven away from the scene.
KCRA.com
Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
3 killed, 2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes in Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — An early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 80 in Davis left three people dead and two others injured, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, an Infiniti sedan was allegedly driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-80 west of Richards Boulevard. Officers say the car struck a Hyundai sedan head-on.
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was shot died shortly after making it to the hospital Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a man being shot on the side of the road around 10:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who […]
Comments / 0