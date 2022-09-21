ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: The Latest On Nike's New LeBron James Sneaker

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRaYY_0i51mAsv00

Plus, new imagery of a new colorway for the LeBron XX's!

As we teased recently , the 20th signature shoe of All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers immortal LeBron James is scheduled to be released by Nike this fall. A fresh press statement from the iconic Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear brand has shed further light on LBJ's latest kicks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The new shoe will officially be called the "LeBron XX," and its first "colorway" pattern is set to arrive to outlets next Thursday, September 29th.

The shoe's "Time Machine colorway" pattern will be the first installment of the LeBron XX to hit retailers. This model is reportedly set to double as both a look back at the 18-time All-Star's illustrious sneaker past, as well as a look forward as the Nike team decides to use the shoes "to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron," said Nike’s Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball Jason Petrie, per ESPN's Nick DePaula. The sneakers mark the first time in the history of LBJ's signature shoe line that the Chosen One will be rocking low tops to start a shoe line.

The LeBron XX is set to be the lightest shoe yet in James's signature sneaker line, with impact protection maximized thanks in part to its Air Zoom Turbo forefoot unit and a 13 mm Zoom Air unit in the heel.

Nike will be issuing other color patterns during the holiday season this year. Reportedly, there will be an all-pink version of the shoe (as seen during some Drew League contests earlier this offseason), a "Violet Frost" that incorporaes traditional Lakers colors, and a black-and-gold mesh sneaker apparently intended to pay tribute to James's first championship 10 years ago.

“The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’" Petrie is quoted as saying in the press release. "We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

Should Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, eventually go pro (Bronny, a high school senior, is projected to be a potential late-first round or second-round draft pick), perhaps they will keep the sneaker lineage alive well into the next couple decades.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
NBA
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"

Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1

Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jason Petrie
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work

The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Sportswear#Nike Shoes#Lakers News#Espn#The Chosen One#Zoom Air
sneakernews.com

Social Status Continues Its Summertime Story With The Nike Air Max Penny 2″ Playground”

Following up the “Recess” chapter from earlier this season, Social Status officially presents “Playground” centered around the Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration. Setting the stage for James and Dez’s match-up on the basketball court, “Playground” offers a look into the summertime hooping traditions and rivalries while paying homage to Penny Hardaway and the impact his footwear had in sneaker culture. Two colorways have been created in honor of this next chapter — a black/white and white/black that ostensibly nod to the original colorways of the Penny 2. Both versions sees the Social Status special projects logo embroidered on the upper, with additional touches in the metal hangtag and a classic toy packaging inspired by Penny’s fictional alter ego Lil’ Penny. Touches of pink flood the Air bag of the black/white pair in remembrance of bubblegum loved by children in playgrounds.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1

Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works

Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Apparel
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look

While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look

There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
APPAREL
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy