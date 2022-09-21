Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages. All proceeds...
KBTX.com
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com
Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m. Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
First Touch Family: Standing by families after losing a child
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a child is an unimaginable reality some families face, and First Touch Family, a Brazos Valley nonprofit, is there to step in during those times of need. After losing her son in 2016, Chrissy Cogdell made it a point to help others through the...
KBTX.com
Book community celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week
CHICAGO, Illinois (KBTX) - Banned Book Week 2022 is September 18 through 24. The annual event draws attention to efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to certain books, and Texas holds the record for more books banned in its school districts than any other state. Deborah Caldwell-Stone,...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
KBTX.com
Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Railroad work on Rock Prairie near Wellborn Road postponed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Union Pacific Railroad project set to install new tracks on Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road has been postponed. The project was initially scheduled to begin Tuesday, but Union Pacific said through a representative with the City of College Station that unforeseen circumstances led to its delay.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
KBTX.com
“Cooling College Station” city leaders considering five-year urban heat mitigation plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The city of College Station is furthering its efforts to diminish and mitigate the impacts of heat islands throughout the city. College Station staff gave a presentation to city leaders during Thursday night’s council meeting. The plan “Cooling College Station” is a five-year comprehensive plan...
KBTX.com
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station sophomore earns perfect AP exam score
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Mateo Dominguez earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement Exam in spring 2022. Dominquez was one of only 63 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Spanish Language Exam. “AP courses and...
KBTX.com
Get your home ready for spooky season with this tablescape
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! This Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape is sure to be a fan favorite at your Halloween party this year. The Three’s guest co-cost, Jennifer Satterfield, turns what some consider to be a dark and scary holiday into a bright, playful one. From black feathers to ceramic pumpkins, every detail shines through on this Disney’s Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape design.
KBTX.com
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
KBTX.com
Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification expected
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian officially strengthened into a Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted the storm to intensify into major Hurricane Status by late Tuesday night, as the storm is currently moving over incredibly warm water that is providing energy to the storm. The...
KBTX.com
Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of W Virginia Street. Police say they arrived on the scene after the call came in on Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. where they detained three males. Navasota Police say there...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday. September...
KBTX.com
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M professor and NASA researcher, Zhengdong Cheng, pleaded guilty to charges related to lying about his connections to China. Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud. A federal judge in Houston accepted a plea deal. As...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 9 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Comments / 0