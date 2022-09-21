Read full article on original website
Related
J.D. Vance Opposes U.S. Support for Ukraine. That Could Turn Ohio's Ukrainian Community Against Him in a Tight Race
Russia is no stranger to being at the center of American elections. The Kremlin infamously meddled in the 2016 presidential race to tip the scales in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, and since then, a growing portion of the MAGA right has grown both sympathetic to and supportive of Moscow.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Hillary Clinton compares Trump fans to NAZIS who were 'drawn in by Hitler' as she claims supporters at his Ohio rally performed an Qanon index finger salute - Trump camp calls her attack 'pathetic and divisive'
Former First Lady Hillary Clinton compared Trump supporters to Nazis as hundreds of supporters held their index fingers in the air 'saluting' the former President at a recent frenzied campaign rally in Ohio. Clinton was attending the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday and criticized the disturbing hand gesture...
Comments / 0