Ohio State

The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton compares Trump fans to NAZIS who were 'drawn in by Hitler' as she claims supporters at his Ohio rally performed an Qanon index finger salute - Trump camp calls her attack 'pathetic and divisive'

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton compared Trump supporters to Nazis as hundreds of supporters held their index fingers in the air 'saluting' the former President at a recent frenzied campaign rally in Ohio. Clinton was attending the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday and criticized the disturbing hand gesture...
