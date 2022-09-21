Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
Gamespot
A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames
From FIFA to Star Wars, the mass adoption of loot boxes is one of the most controversial things to happen to mainstream gaming in the last 15 years. But despite consistent fears of their mechanical similarities to gambling, and their potential to cause harm to vulnerable players, they remain a profitable means of monetisation for hundreds of games.
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Says "It's Good To Be Back" While Discussing Game's Resurgence
Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Pawel Sasko has spoken about the game's recent resurgence, almost two years after it first launched. On his personal Twitch channel, Sasko spoke candidly about Cyberpunk 2077's turbulent launch in late 2020 and how it was "unreal" to recently see record numbers of players exploring Night City.
Gamespot
Fantasteroids
Gamespot
The Complete God of War Timeline Explained!
This video breaks down the franchise chronologically, charting the story of Kratos from a hot headed youth, through to a captain in the Spartan army all before his grand odyssey through the Greek and Norse mythologies. With God of War Ragnarök set to further slide the franchise’s anti-hero, Kratos, into...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
Gamespot
Pixel chan
Gamespot
Capsule Rush
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: What’s New with Combat, Exploration, and More
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a big step in a new direction for the crossover series – and for tactical RPGs as a genre. Find out how free movement, new worlds, and new abilities shake up the gameplay, and get a look at newcomers Edge and Rabbid Rosalina in action.
Gamespot
Dry School
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Deathmatch Mayhem Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season Hyperbeat update brought loads of new events to the mobile version of Respawn's hit battle royale. The latest in this series of events, a TDM-focused limited-time event called Deathmatch Mayhem launched this week, giving players access to all kinds of new prizes. The event challenges players to complete in-game feats, called Trial Tasks, in return for free in-game loot.
Gamespot
Practice Teacher
Gamespot
Ambitious Mario Maker 2 Fan Project Finally Complete After 7 Years
An ambitious, years-long Mario Maker 2 project has finally completed, according to its creator. Nicknamed Super Mario Bros. 5, the stages take place across several distinct worlds with individual bosses, modeled after classic Mario games--which means none based on the New Super Mario Bros. or Super Mario 3D World stage types.
Gamespot
Lost Fleet
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard's re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game's dedicated community.
Gamespot
That White Xbox Series X Console Isn't Actually Happening, Sadly
An advertisement for Logitech's Astro A30 gaming headset went online last week, and in the video, a white Xbox Series X could be spotted. Outside of limited special editions, the Xbox Series X has only been available in its default black color scheme, and Microsoft has no plans to release a white version of its console, and it turns out that this ad wasn't meant to tease an upcoming white version of the console.
Gamespot
