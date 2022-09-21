Express football set for new venue on homecoming

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira will be the centerpiece of all of Section IV football Friday night.

The Elmira Express (2-0) host Union-Endicott (1-1) at 7 pm on homecoming for their first game in their new and improved stadium complex. The stadium will be re-dedicated in honor of the late-great Thomas J. Hurley who passed away in 1982. Hurley was instrumental in bringing Elmira Southside athletics to great prominence and success during his legendary career in football and wrestling.

The field itself will not be without another major name in Elmira football history. The iconic Dick Senko’s name will grace the new field in a special naming ceremony Friday night. Senko, who passed away in 2020 after battling Alzheimer’s disease, coached Elmira Free Academy football for decades building the Blue Devils into a state powerhouse.

For the Elmira Express of today, Friday night is all about staying focused on the job.

“We waited a long time,” Elmira junior quarterback Evan Garvin said.

“We worked really hard in the summer to get to this point to play on this new stadium and we prepared a lot for Friday night.”

Elmira head football coach Jimmy McCauley, who’s been the leader of the Express since 2012, believes it will be a night to remember.

“Elmira football, top five names that come about coach Hurley here at Southside and coach Senko two top notch guys,” said McCauley.

“You talk to anybody that’s been around, and they say great things about those guys,” added McCauley. But, amid all of the celebration and night of honor, McCauley knows what the Express must do to win against a very talented U-E team. The Tigers beat Horseheads 32-7 last week.

“We got to make sure we handle the job in the football game.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.