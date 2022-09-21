ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Hyattsville, MD
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
WJLA

Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say

WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#The Mall#Food Court#Violent Crime
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks

Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy