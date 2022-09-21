Read full article on original website
WJLA
'This may take a huge toll': Prince George's Co. community mourns boxing coach's death
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A boxing glove with a bouquet of flowers has become a tragically perfect memorial for the life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who overcame a tough history to provide peace to his community through the rough-and-tumble sport. Harrison was killed in...
WJLA
Police search for driver in Prince George's County alleged road rage shooting
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are looking for the driver suspected in an alleged road rage shooting near National Harbor in Prince George's County Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022. The victim told officers...
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Name of man killed in convenience store parking lot in Prince George’s County released
Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting in Suitland that left one man dead.
WJLA
Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say
WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a...
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
WJLA
Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the body of a teenage girl that went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police say identifying the remains has been years in the making.
Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks
Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
Baltimore man confesses to murdering girlfriend, dumping body by railroad tracks
Court charging documents reveal what led to the murder of 53-year-old Kelly Logan, whose body was discovered five days ago under a railroad track in South Baltimore.
WJLA
International Burn Camp held in DC to help teen survivors cope with life-changing injuries
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dozens of teen burn survivors from across the United States and Canada will come together Monday in Washington, D.C. for a weeklong camp hosted by the IAFF Foundation and led by firefighters. During the camp, the teens will be able to talk with firefighters and other...
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
WJLA
Va. mother, son create inspirational active-wear brand to assist people with disabilities
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Since their business started in April, Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah have sold more than 150 products; sweatshirts and T-shirts that bear encouraging slogans. "We want this to be a big successful brand that is primarily run and operated by people with disabilities,"...
WJLA
4 Prince George's County centenarian women honored by Md. senator
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four Prince George's County centenarian women were honored Monday by Senator Joanne Benson during a special presentation as part of a Greater 202 Coalition meeting. The event took place at St. Margaret’s of Scotland Catholic Church in Capitol Heights. Presentations were awarded...
Double shooting at party leaves one dead in Odenton
As police got on scene, they encountered a crowd of 60 to 70 people scattered throughout the parking lot.
US Marshals Join Search For DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Murder
The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Washington, DC man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Maryland mall over the summer. Stephon Edwards Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Hyattsville Darrion Herring in a shooting in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s, according to police.
One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.
