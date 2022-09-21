ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

INTERVIEW: Hunter Hayes performs at the Kern County Fair

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hunter Hayes is scheduled to perform at the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage on Wednesday, the first night of the Kern County Fair, according to the fair website .

Photos: Kern County Fair setup in progress ahead of opening

Hayes is the first act to perform on the main stage the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage. Hayes performs at 8 p.m. Admission to the concert is free with paid admission to the fair.

Before his performance tonight, Hayes spoke with 17 News’ Tami Mlcoch about his career in music, Inspiration for his latest work, and mentions how Kern County is part of an upcoming music video.

