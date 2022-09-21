Read full article on original website
Related
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Shoppers Say They Look ‘Years Younger’ After Using This Anti-Aging & Firming Face Mask Set
From face oils to masks, facials and moisturizers, we love finding effective skincare staples to add to our ever-growing collection. Whether it be from a viral TikTok or an amazing review on Amazon, there are many skincare staples that catch our eye. But when there’s a skincare product with a bunch of people saying they look “years younger” after using it, it’s safe to say our interests have been piqued. For only $21 right now, you can grab this eight-pack of this face mask that claims to do a bunch of anti-aging effects and has people saying it shaved years off...
AOL Corp
'I look younger!' — 55+ year-old shoppers swear by Fran Drescher's $32 primer for smooth skin
The Nanny has been off the air for over two decades, but we are still obsessed with Fran Drescher — her voice (duh), her style, and her secrets to keeping her complexion gorgeously youthful and radiant. While we can't easily obtain the first two, her glowing skin isn't much...
I Tried Doe Magnetic Lashes—And I’ll Never Touch Traditional Falsies Again
I’m a sucker for trying new beauty products (Amazon’s best selling mascara or miracle makeup sponges, anyone?). But the truth is, I’m about as low maintenance as it comes for everyday beauty routines. Maybe it’s because I’m pretty average at applying makeup or simply can’t be bothered with a long beauty routine—probably a combination of the two. So, when it comes to something I consider to be a more advanced addition to a standard beauty routine, like false lashes, I steer clear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Love These $8 Korean Exfoliating Mitts For Getting Rid Of ‘chicken Skin’
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Great skin can be everything. It can help our inner beauty shine outward and...
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale
There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists
These beloved mascaras will help you achieve the extra-long lashes of your dreams.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
In Style
Nail Slugging Is the Secret to Healthy, Strong Nails
Beauty trends come and go, but there's one that's stood the test of time: slugging. Slugging has made its way to our skin, hair, body — and now, nails. But it makes sense, seeing as few things can be as irritating as having dry, chapped cuticles and nails, which can both be painful and lead to nail breakage.
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13
Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off. While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
Panera Bread makes huge change – and it’ll save fans cash on their favorite items
GOOD news for fans of Panera Bread that will lead to saving cold hard cash, while enjoying favorite orders from the fast food chain. In order to reap the benefits, however, you will have to be a member of the fast casual chain's loyalty program. Starting September 29, which is...
This ‘Holy Grail’ Cleansing Brush Works Just Like A Clarisonic (But It’s Only $17)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A proper skincare routine is essential for keeping your skin looking great and feeling healthy. Cleansing and exfoliating are crucial steps when it comes to healthy, glowing skin. Take your skincare routine to the next level by adding a top-notch cleansing brush.
Reader's Digest
37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0