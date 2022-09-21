Read full article on original website
Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Sept. 19-25)
Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Sept. 19-25 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Ella ...
KFOR
“Women can do just as much as men can,” 2 Senior softball players save Wewoka Friday night football
High school seniors Natalie Davis, 18, and Callie Ramsey, 17, grew up together on the softball field. On Friday, they swapped out their bats for pads when the Wewoka Tigers were short football players and the game against the Mounds Eagles almost got side-lined.
UW Informed Laiatu Latu He Would Never Play Again — That Wasn't True
The former Husky edge rusher was just named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.
