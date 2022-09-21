ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

‘Eyesore,’ Sinking Boat Removed Almost A Year After It Got Stuck On Chicago River

LINCOLN SQUARE — A mysterious boat marooned on the side of the Chicago River in Lincoln Square has finally been removed — almost a year after it was abandoned there. The boat was removed recently by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Commissioner Cam Davis said in an email. It was discovered stuck along the side of the river in September 2021, its origins unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dowell
Person
Maria Hadden
Person
Tom Tunney
Person
Gilbert Villegas
Person
Anthony Beale
Person
Jason Ervin
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Block Club Chicago

City Council Delays Vote On Controversial Push To Expand Private Lot Booting

CHICAGO — City Council delayed a vote Wednesday on a controversial plan that would allow companies to boot cars in private parking lots citywide. The ordinance’s sponsor Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) and Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) moved to “defer-and-publish” the measure at Wednesday’s Council meeting, a procedural move that kicks a vote on an issue down the road.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Officer Shoots Man Who Broke Into West Side Police Station, Pointed Training Guns At Cops, Brown Says

CHICAGO — An officer shot a man who climbed a fire escape to break into a West Side police station and grabbed guns being used for training, Supt. David Brown said Monday. About noon, the man went to the Police Department’s Homan Square facility, 1011 S. Homan Ave., and spoke to agency members, Brown said at a news conference. Afterward, he went outside and climbed up a fire escape into the station, Brown said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#City Council#Chicago Fire#Addams Medill Park
Block Club Chicago

‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer

CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise

UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy