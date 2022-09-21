Read full article on original website
Humboldt Park Affordable Housing Project Scores $7 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — A developer is one step closer to bringing an all-affordable housing project to the heart of Humboldt Park after receiving a boost in city funding. Developer Hispanic Housing Corp. has been awarded $7 million in multi-family housing loans and grants to build a nine-story, 64-unit affordable housing project at California Avenue and Division Street.
Revitalizing LaSalle Street: Lightfoot Offers Up TIF Money To Convert Vacant Offices Into Housing
DOWNTOWN — The city is trying to revitalize Chicago’s iconic LaSalle Street corridor by offering up incentives to convert vacant office buildings into apartments and condos. The program, announced Monday, aims to add more than 1,000 new residential units to the immediate area by offering developers tax-increment financing...
Plan To Bring Amazon Fresh To Lincoln Square’s Fifth Third Bank Building Dead, Alderman Says
LINCOLN SQUARE — A controversial plan to bring an Amazon Fresh grocery store to a prime Lincoln Square intersection is dead after a deal between the developer and property owner fell through, according to Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). Vasquez first notified neighbors in early 2021 about developer Hubbard Street...
‘Eyesore,’ Sinking Boat Removed Almost A Year After It Got Stuck On Chicago River
LINCOLN SQUARE — A mysterious boat marooned on the side of the Chicago River in Lincoln Square has finally been removed — almost a year after it was abandoned there. The boat was removed recently by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Commissioner Cam Davis said in an email. It was discovered stuck along the side of the river in September 2021, its origins unknown.
The Lyte Collective Opens $1.8 Million Community Center, Giving Youth Experiencing Homelessness A Safe Space To Call Home
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of youth advocates finally has a community center to call home on the South Side after seven years of working out of their cars to serve young adults experiencing homelessness. The Lyte Collective, a group that supports young adults impacted by poverty and...
Big Star Mariscos Opens Monday, Bringing Seafood Focus To West Town Location
WEST TOWN — Popular taco restaurant Big Star is opening a West Town location Monday with a menu that focuses on seafood. Big Star Mariscos, 551 N. Ogden Ave., will serve ceviches, aguachiles and fish tacos, as well as carne asada and pork shoulder. Its drink menu emphasizes palomas and margaritas on top of a range of cocktails.
Save The Mudpuppies: There’s A New Push To Protect A Cute But Threatened Chicago Salamander
HEGEWISCH — Salamanders with adorable red manes call Chicago’s Far South Side home — but they’re at risk this fall and winter, and local researchers are starting a campaign to save them. The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is launching a Save the Mudpuppy campaign...
Chicago Fire Training Facility Rejected By Zoning Committee — But Alders Will Reconsider Plan Wednesday
CHICAGO — A plan to build a training facility for the Chicago Fire soccer team was rejected by a City Council committee Tuesday — but a mayoral ally moved to reconvene the committee Wednesday morning to reconsider the proposal. The plan was one of dozens of measures considered...
City Council Delays Vote On Controversial Push To Expand Private Lot Booting
CHICAGO — City Council delayed a vote Wednesday on a controversial plan that would allow companies to boot cars in private parking lots citywide. The ordinance’s sponsor Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) and Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) moved to “defer-and-publish” the measure at Wednesday’s Council meeting, a procedural move that kicks a vote on an issue down the road.
Officer Shoots Man Who Broke Into West Side Police Station, Pointed Training Guns At Cops, Brown Says
CHICAGO — An officer shot a man who climbed a fire escape to break into a West Side police station and grabbed guns being used for training, Supt. David Brown said Monday. About noon, the man went to the Police Department’s Homan Square facility, 1011 S. Homan Ave., and spoke to agency members, Brown said at a news conference. Afterward, he went outside and climbed up a fire escape into the station, Brown said.
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
After Mass Shooting In Washington Park, Anti-Violence Group Loses Permit To Play Ball There
WASHINGTON PARK — An anti-violence group that spent the summer hosting softball games to promote peace in Washington Park is now getting the boot — all because of a shooting organizers say had nothing to do with the game. According to witnesses and police, a fight broke out...
‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer
CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
You Can Vote To Help Curie High School Win $50,000 To Revamp Its Theater
ARCHER HEIGHTS — Curie High School is a finalist for a $50,000 prize — and Chicagoans can vote to help the school win. Curie is a finalist for the World’s Best School Prizes, given out by London-based company T4 Education in partnership with charities from around the globe, according to a news release.
Woman Almost Kidnapped On Same West Loop Block Where A Dog Walker Stopped A Kidnapping Last Month
WEST LOOP — Police issued a community alert after a rideshare driver and passenger intervened to stop a kidnapping attempt Sunday morning on the same West Loop block where a different kidnapping attempt was reported one month earlier. About 8:45 a.m., a 45-year-old woman was walking in the 200...
Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise
UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
Lightfoot Picks Timmy Knudsen For Vacant 43rd Ward Alderman Seat
LINCOLN PARK — Timmy Knudsen, chair of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, has been chosen by the mayor to serve as the 43rd Ward’s new alderman, replacing Ald. Michele Smith who retired in August. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the appointment of Knudsen Monday evening. She previously...
Wicker Park’s Boo-Palooza Festival Canceled Due To Short Staffing, Communication Issues, Organizers Say
WICKER PARK — A popular Wicker Park Halloween fair has been canceled, with organizers saying poor communication by the Park District and understaffing with an event contractor made it impossible. Boo-Palooza has been held in Wicker Park’s namesake park, 1425 N. Damen Ave., every year since 2005. It is...
Andersonville’s Polygon Cafe Closes Permanently After Being Shut Down By Health Agency
ANDERSONVILLE — The former home of Polygon Cafe is up for lease after the Andersonville spot closed permanently following a failed health inspection. Polygon Cafe, 5204 N. Clark St., had its business license suspended in late July after health inspections found numerous code violations, including live pests and raw fish not properly refrigerated.
Hotel Lincoln’s Plan To Expand Rooftop Bar Could Lead To More Noise, Rowdy Patrons, Neighbors Say
OLD TOWN — Leaders of a popular Old Town hotel explained their plan to expand its rooftop bar at a meeting Tuesday that turned contentious as neighbors said it will increase noise and attract rowdy patrons. Hotel Lincoln, 1816 N. Clark St., is applying for a special-use permit to...
