ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed

Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer

Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gray
ETOnline.com

Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Off Camera#Bling
HuffPost

Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey. Brooke, 45, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter, including a few family photos and some heartbreaking baby pics. She paid tribute to Kayla in the caption, while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Julia Roberts Wants to Help 'Real Housewives' Star Garcelle Beauvais Find a Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Julia Roberts is looking to play matchmaker! The Oscar-winning actress is apparently a big Real Housewives fan and is looking out for Garcelle Beauvais' love life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Ticket to Paradise star both spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and they both addressed Beauvais' romantic status.
WASHINGTON, DC
ETOnline.com

Kiki Layne and Ari'el Stachel Are 'Thriving' Despite Scenes Being Cut From 'Don't Worry Darling'

Despite "most of" their scenes being cut from Don't Worry Darling, Kiki Layne and Ari'el Stachel are still living their best lives offscreen. On Sunday, days after the Olivia Wilde-helmed film hit theaters, Layne posted photos of her and Stachel on set and took a jab at their lack of presence onscreen. "The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," she wrote.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts

Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Goofy in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the hilarious bloopers featured in the season 2 DVD release, in stores Tuesday, and it's nearly impossible not to have a laugh as series stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and others get silly on set. In the video, the castmates get...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy