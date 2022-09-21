Read full article on original website
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed
Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Lace Is Ready for the Beach After a 6-Year Franchise Absence (Exclusive)
Lace Morris is making her Bachelor Nation return! ET spoke with the longtime franchise star before filming of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season kicked off, and she revealed why it was time for her to give love another chance. "I’ve put so much work into myself, literally invested in myself....
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family
Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer
Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser
Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Brit POW Shaun Pinner was electrocuted and forced to listen to ABBA for 24 hours during torture sessions
HOSTAGE Shaun Pinner was electrocuted, stabbed, subjected to a mock execution and forced to listen to ABBA during his time in captivity. The ex-British Army soldier had to endure Mamma Mia over and over during 24-hour music torture sessions. For months in prison, Shaun, 48, survived on rations of stale...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey. Brooke, 45, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter, including a few family photos and some heartbreaking baby pics. She paid tribute to Kayla in the caption, while...
Julia Roberts Wants to Help 'Real Housewives' Star Garcelle Beauvais Find a Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Julia Roberts is looking to play matchmaker! The Oscar-winning actress is apparently a big Real Housewives fan and is looking out for Garcelle Beauvais' love life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Ticket to Paradise star both spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and they both addressed Beauvais' romantic status.
Kiki Layne and Ari'el Stachel Are 'Thriving' Despite Scenes Being Cut From 'Don't Worry Darling'
Despite "most of" their scenes being cut from Don't Worry Darling, Kiki Layne and Ari'el Stachel are still living their best lives offscreen. On Sunday, days after the Olivia Wilde-helmed film hit theaters, Layne posted photos of her and Stachel on set and took a jab at their lack of presence onscreen. "The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," she wrote.
'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts
Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
Wynonna Judd Admits She Feels 'Incredibly Angry' Following the Death of Mother Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd is speaking out for the first time since the death of her mother, and music partner, Naomi Judd in April. During a sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old country music superstar revealed that she still feels anger following the loss of her mother. “Incredibly angry,” she...
'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Goofy in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)
ET exclusively premieres a first look at the hilarious bloopers featured in the season 2 DVD release, in stores Tuesday, and it's nearly impossible not to have a laugh as series stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and others get silly on set. In the video, the castmates get...
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Post Pics Following Alleged 'Don't Worry Darling' Feud
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh are trying their darndest to dispel rumors there's an ongoing feud in the wake of a new report detailing more behind-the-scenes drama on the set of Don't Worry Darling. The 38-year-old star and director of the drama-shrouded psychological thriller took to Instagram on Friday --...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Ceremony (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding officiant is still on cloud nine. Jay Shetty -- a former monk, current podcast host and author -- opened up about the nuptials while speaking with ET at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival over the weekend. "I can tell you it is an honor,"...
