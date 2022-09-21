Read full article on original website
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homegrown: Smith Takes Over Cross Country Program
TYLER SMITH HAS BEEN A LIFER IN KLEIN ISD. Smith played football and ran track for the Tigers, graduated in 2014 and is now living his dream. “Having played and graduated from here, I know how serious Klein Collins takes its extracurricular activities,” Smith said. “The atmosphere is very inclusive, and sports are a place where kids can be part of something bigger and build great high school relationships.”
Click2Houston.com
Strength In Numbers: Oak Girls Have Depth; Boys Led by Boyd
THE KLEIN OAK GIRLS TRACK TEAM HAD A SPECIAL YEAR IN 2021, FINISHING FIFTH OVERALL AT THE UIL STATE MEET. The VYPE Runner of the Year Gabrielle Hoots paced the Panthers and finished sixth overall at the end of year event. While she has graduated, who will be next to rally the troops?
Click2Houston.com
Strong And Confident: Mustangs’ Morris Ready For Senior Year
LIFE IS COMING FAST FOR LAMAR CONSOLIDATED SENIOR BROOKE MORRIS. Homecoming. Prom. Finals. Graduation. It felt like only yesterday when Morris was watching her senior teammates depart high school for the next chapter in life. And, now, here she is. “It’s a bunch of mixed emotions,” Morris said. “It’s such...
Click2Houston.com
The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program
A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
Click2Houston.com
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut
MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
Click2Houston.com
Let The Games Begin! Foster Girls Eyeing Another State Title As UIL Adopts Water Polo
AFTER 50 YEARS GOVERNED BY THE TEXAS INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIMMING COACHES ASSOCIATION, WATER POLO WAS ADOPTED AS AN OFFICIAL SPORT BY THE UNIVERSITY INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE BEGINNING THIS FALL. “It’s something TISCA has wanted,” said Foster coach Kassy Parker, who enters her third season leading the aquatics program. “People have worked really...
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: Tomball Clutches Win in District Opener
TOMBALL, TX -- Tomball Highschool versed Klein in a varsity match this past Friday evening. With the game being tight, both teams played strong for this district opener - Tomball took home the win, scoring 38:35. We talked to Dave Handal, Head Coach, and asked him for his views on this game.
Houston Basketball: Cougars get its needed big man in Jacob McFarland
Houston Basketball is focusing heavily on the frontcourt in the 2023 recruiting class, with four-star big man Jacob McFarland being the newest piece. When it comes to the identity of the program, Houston Basketball is all about the guards. They’ve had elite players for years, elevating them towards the top tier of college hoops. And this upcoming season is no different, with guys like Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jamal Shead leading the way.
thepostnewspaper.net
A Celebration of the Life of Larry Walker
Former La Marque head football coach/athletic director Larry Walker passed away on Tuesday after an illness. Walker was part of the Cougars’ rise to state football prominence in the 1990s, first as an assistant to head coach Alan Weddell from 1990-97 before becoming head coach from 1998-2001. During Walker’s time with La Marque, the Coogs appeared in six straight Class 4A state championship games from 1993-98 and reached the Region III finals each season from 1992 through 2000.
Click2Houston.com
One Willis: Willis ISD Incorporating “Vertical Integration” From Middle To High School Sports
UPON THE ARRIVAL OF JASON GLENN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS AND FINE ARTS, THE INTEGRATION OF BRABHAM AND LYNN LUCAS MIDDLE SCHOOLS INTO THE WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL CULTURE BEGAN IMMEDIATELY. “We want our middle school students and coaches to feel like they are already at Willis High School,” he...
austincountynewsonline.com
AUSTIN COUNTY SCOREBOARD 2022 – WEEK 4
Austin County and surrounding area teams battled it out on Friday night in Week 4 of the 2022 Texas Football Season. Here are the scores that we have.
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
Click2Houston.com
The Great Labonski: Legendary Teacher Taking Lead Of Willis ISD Fine Arts
SUPERINTENDENT DR. TIM HARKRIDER MIGHT BE A GENIUS, NAMING KENNETH LABONSKI THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF FINE ARTS. Why? He’s taking one of the state’s greatest educators and making him the leader of all the fine arts teachers. “I was meant to be in the classroom and...
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
