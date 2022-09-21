ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting

SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake City Police Department to remember Lt. Stewart

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The police officers of Lake City wore bands across their badges for a week beginning Sept. 17 in remembrance of Lt. John Stewart who was killed on duty one year ago. Stewart, originally from Passaic, N.J., called Lake City his home and was an officer...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
FAIRMONT, NC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
FAIRMONT, NC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests

Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
ABERDEEN, NC
The Post and Courier

Passenger killed when two motorcycles collide in Horry County

CONWAY — A motorcycle passenger died when two bikes collided Sept. 25 on US Highway 17B south of Surfside. The two motorcycles were heading north on the highway around 9:40 p.m. about two miles south of Surfside when a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 49-year-old man, struck the rear of another motorcycle, according to a report from the SC Highway Patrol.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

