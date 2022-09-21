Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting
SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
WMBF
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody after shooting at two people with a shotgun late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Horry County Police said Cole Cooper, 25, of Galivants Ferry is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
The Post and Courier
Lake City Police Department to remember Lt. Stewart
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The police officers of Lake City wore bands across their badges for a week beginning Sept. 17 in remembrance of Lt. John Stewart who was killed on duty one year ago. Stewart, originally from Passaic, N.J., called Lake City his home and was an officer...
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
wpde.com
Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
wpde.com
One person killed in Laurinburg crash
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
sandhillssentinel.com
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
The Post and Courier
Lake Keowee attacker killed by boat rescuer had BAC triple legal limit
SENECA — John and Debra Dotson saw the riderless Sea-Doo first, cutting circles in the surface of Lake Keowee as its engine continued to run. Then they saw the two people in the water, struggling to stay afloat without life vests. We have to help them, Debra, 70, told...
The Post and Courier
Passenger killed when two motorcycles collide in Horry County
CONWAY — A motorcycle passenger died when two bikes collided Sept. 25 on US Highway 17B south of Surfside. The two motorcycles were heading north on the highway around 9:40 p.m. about two miles south of Surfside when a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 49-year-old man, struck the rear of another motorcycle, according to a report from the SC Highway Patrol.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
wpde.com
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
WMBF
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. Friday afternoon Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach. Smalls was taken to hospital and died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m.
1 dead, 3 hurt in South Carolina crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
