kgns.tv
LISD celebrates American Sign Language
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students at Cigarroa High School celebrated the art of sign language. In recognition of International Week of the Deaf, Cigarroa High School raised awareness through a series of events. It’s part of a yearly awareness campaign meant to encourage people to learn sign language. One...
kgns.tv
UISD wants to locate unenrolled students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - t’s been over a month since students and teachers went back to the classrooms and although things are starting to look normal, schools are still seeing an issue with attendance. It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After going virtual back in...
kgns.tv
UISD begins to enforce dress code policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD has started enforcing its dress code policy. This came after the district gave parents a grace period for parents to comply due to supply shortages. UISD officials say the first time a student does not comply with the dress code they will be asked...
kgns.tv
Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School officials and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to combat the drug crisis in Laredo. Health experts say a new type of drug called rainbow fentanyl is being spread across the U.S. These pills look very similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, and they are...
kgns.tv
TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a quick checkup that can save a life. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be holding its Child Seat Inspection event. Parents can start lining up as early as 8 a.m. to have a technician inspection their child’s car seat. It’s...
cbp.gov
Laredo Sector Border Patrol awards first Youth of the Month honorees for the 2022-2023 school year
Laredo, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol initiated the Youth of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year with a ceremony at United High School. On September 23, 2022, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners presented 11 senior honorees from Laredo area high schools with the Youth of the Month award. “The United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector is honored to be part of the Youth of the Month Program. I congratulate you for being named Youth of the Month, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum said. “This award exemplifies your academic achievement, community involvement and determination to succeed. On behalf of the men and women of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, I congratulate you in distinguishing yourself from your peers. Best wishes on your future endeavors.”
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is partnering with Keep Laredo Beautiful as they look for volunteers to help clean Chacon Creek. The clean-up will take place on Saturday at 7 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet up with organizers at Dryden Park or the M.E. Benavides Sports...
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue. In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue. The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue. It was determined back...
kgns.tv
Residents invited to Mercardito Fest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local business is inviting the community to a day full of crafts, and creations made by local vendors. The business owners behind Lolita’s Bistro and Bolillos Café are coming together to bring back its Mercadito Festival. The event brings plenty of local vendors,...
kgns.tv
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after an apparent accident in north Laredo. The accident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. near 424 East Del Mar Boulevard. According to officers at the scene, a vehicle allegedly hit the motorcyclist causing him to fall. No...
kgns.tv
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Rio Bravo Friday afternoon. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Prada Machine and Highway 83 where they met with a private vehicle that was transporting a six-year-old boy. The victim was allegedly hit by...
kgns.tv
United South takes the Battle of the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Panthers in black and white come up with their first win of the season, topping Weslaco to finish off non-district play. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an accident in front of a south Laredo high school. The accident happened at around 10 this morning at the 2000 block of Mexico Avenue, that’s the street that is in front of United South High School. Paramedics with the...
kgns.tv
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition. The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street...
kgns.tv
Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of committing a couple of store robberies is caught. Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa for two counts of aggravated robbery. The incident was reported on Sept. 20 at around 4:30 p.m. when Hinojosa walked into the store at the 2700 block...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of hit and run accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver responsible for a hit and run accident that caused damages. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at 120 West Del Mar when the driver of a pickup truck entered a parking lot to make a turn. During the process,...
kgns.tv
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
kgns.tv
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
