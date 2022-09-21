Read full article on original website
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
Porterville Recorder
PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up
Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
Valley non-profit struggling to serve community after having truck stolen
The Porterville Area Coordinating Council is struggling to deliver hundreds of loaves of bread after their pickup truck was stolen and destroyed this week.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects sought, stole merchandise at Ross Dress for Less: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and finding two suspects involved in multiple thefts at a department store in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened Aug. 24 at Ross Dress for Less, located at 3761 Ming Avenue when two...
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
thesungazette.com
Orosi man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On Sept 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63 north of Avenue 413, with medical personnel responding. Officers from California Highway Patrol Visalia Area, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal on State Route 63, north of Avenue 413, in the town of Orosi.
Porterville Recorder
16-year-old accused of murder arrested
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested. At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
crimevoice.com
Kings County man accused of breaking into shop, fleeing in U-Haul truck
Above: Christopher Diaz booking photo | Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a shop and attacking the shop owner with a U-Haul truck. On the morning of Friday, September 9, deputies responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue in Hanford...
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
KMPH.com
Man dead after being hit by car in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is now dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Tulare County. CHP officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Highway 63 just north of Avenue 413, in Orosi. When officers arrived...
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
BPD investigating suspected auto theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
Body found during orchard fire in Reedley, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found during a fire in Reedley on Thursday.
