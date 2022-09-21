ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Strong And Confident: Mustangs’ Morris Ready For Senior Year

LIFE IS COMING FAST FOR LAMAR CONSOLIDATED SENIOR BROOKE MORRIS. Homecoming. Prom. Finals. Graduation. It felt like only yesterday when Morris was watching her senior teammates depart high school for the next chapter in life. And, now, here she is. “It’s a bunch of mixed emotions,” Morris said. “It’s such...
ROSENBERG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homegrown: Smith Takes Over Cross Country Program

TYLER SMITH HAS BEEN A LIFER IN KLEIN ISD. Smith played football and ran track for the Tigers, graduated in 2014 and is now living his dream. “Having played and graduated from here, I know how serious Klein Collins takes its extracurricular activities,” Smith said. “The atmosphere is very inclusive, and sports are a place where kids can be part of something bigger and build great high school relationships.”
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program

A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
WILLIS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Storm Tracker: Willis Volleyball On The Cusp Of Something Special With Storms At The Helm

COACH MEGAN STORMS’ PLAN IS TAKING SHAPE. In her fifth year, Storms has changed the culture of Willis volleyball and the program is turning a corner. “It’s been a growing experience going from Class 5A to 6A,” she said. “You have to build a 6A mentality from playing year-round club and starting at a young age. To compete at this level, you have to get that mindset. Those big schools in our district already have that established.”
WILLIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magnolia, TX
Sports
Magnolia, TX
Education
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Strength In Numbers: Oak Girls Have Depth; Boys Led by Boyd

THE KLEIN OAK GIRLS TRACK TEAM HAD A SPECIAL YEAR IN 2021, FINISHING FIFTH OVERALL AT THE UIL STATE MEET. The VYPE Runner of the Year Gabrielle Hoots paced the Panthers and finished sixth overall at the end of year event. While she has graduated, who will be next to rally the troops?
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut

MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Let The Games Begin! Foster Girls Eyeing Another State Title As UIL Adopts Water Polo

AFTER 50 YEARS GOVERNED BY THE TEXAS INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIMMING COACHES ASSOCIATION, WATER POLO WAS ADOPTED AS AN OFFICIAL SPORT BY THE UNIVERSITY INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE BEGINNING THIS FALL. “It’s something TISCA has wanted,” said Foster coach Kassy Parker, who enters her third season leading the aquatics program. “People have worked really...
RICHMOND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Davis
Click2Houston.com

High Riser: Fulshear Receiver Medica A Diamond In The Rough

FULSHEAR SENIOR JAX MEDICA IS ONE OF THE MORE UNDERRATED AND OVERLOOKED RECEIVERS IN THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA. His awe-inspiring catch radius, strength and soft hands make for an impressive playmaking talent. And he didn’t even play offense until the seventh grade. “That’s when they tried me at receiver,”...
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

Celebrity chef Abe Sanchez

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re in the kitchen with Houston celebrity chef Abe Sanchez. He just announced he’ll appear on the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen! Catch our interview, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bring on the nostalgia: Houston Toy Museum opening in the Heights

HOUSTON – It’s finally here! Houston’s one-of-a-kind toy museum is set to open its doors in October after months of renovation delays. Located in the Historic 19th Street in the Heights area, husband and wife Matt and Sara Broussard spent almost two years planning the grand opening of Houston’s newest attraction.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Academy#Lions#State#Legacy
Click2Houston.com

Designer Alan Gonzalez!

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Houston fashion designer Alan Gonzalez returns to the studio! He just showed his latest collection in New York. We’ll show you his latest work, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Click2Houston.com

Drag Bingo event at Katy Church stirs up controversy

KATY – A Drag Bingo night at a Katy Church stirred up controversy on Saturday evening. The event, meant to raise money for the church’s clothing boutique for trans-youth, sparked heated demonstrations. KPRC 2′s cameras were rolling as demonstrators clashed outside the First Christian Church on Morton Ranch...
Click2Houston.com

HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy