crimevoice.com
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD: Two Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession; Guy Walking by Also Caught With Meth
“On September 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM, an Officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, driver Marco Ramirez and passenger Tonya Galafate were contacted. As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Mark Keoninh,...
Porterville Recorder
16-year-old accused of murder arrested
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested. At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
Antelope Valley Press
Traffic stop leads to one arrest
ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
crimevoice.com
Kings County man accused of breaking into shop, fleeing in U-Haul truck
Above: Christopher Diaz booking photo | Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a shop and attacking the shop owner with a U-Haul truck. On the morning of Friday, September 9, deputies responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue in Hanford...
Porterville Recorder
PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up
Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal
A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Bakersfield Now
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
Body found during orchard fire in Reedley, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found during a fire in Reedley on Thursday.
