On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO