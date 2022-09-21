ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen taking stand against hunger for 32 years

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b136Z_0i51iF9i00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–September marks Hunger Action Month, which aims to take a stand against hunger. For 32 years, St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen in Altoona has kept to that mission.

The kitchen on Union Ave serves over 100 people a balanced meal. That meal consists of protein, vegetables, dessert, and drink.

Sister Paula Delgrosso has been running the kitchen for 32 years. She said that a kitchen like hers is needed in every community.

“There’s always a need. You know, and there always will be, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” DelGrosso said. “Some say, ” Well, I didn’t know we had people in our community.” There’s no shame in that. The shame is that we don’t do something to help.”

New coffee location opens in Duncansville

Those that walk through the kitchen’s doors will not be asked anything or judged. However, folks must follow the rules that Sister Paula has in place, which she said is what most families do.

Monday through Friday, at least a dozen volunteers cook enough food to serve the people. Evelyn Shannon has been working in the kitchen for ten years, and she loves every second of it.

Every meal that Shannon prepares, she thinks about how she would serve her family. She wants to provide a delicious meal made with love.

“I’ve always believed that the way to cook is to cook with love. And that’s how I cook it. I cook with love,” Shannon said. “It’s always an excellent meal. I’ve had so many compliments from so many patrons thanking me for providing a meal.”

But Shannon said she couldn’t complete all the work without her co-workers. Larry Mcintire has been volunteering at the kitchen for 11 years. He does a bit of everything at the location, including serve.

All the volunteers said they always get compliments from those who come and express their gratitude and appreciation. Mcintire agrees that more people need to be aware of places like the kitchen.

“This is tremendously a necessary part of our community,” Mcintire said. “We have an obligation to take care of folks that are not as fortunate as we are.”

After spending two and a half years serving meals outdoors, they finally moved their operations back indoors. The kitchen being indoors gives a sense of community and engagement.

Sister Paula noted that those who come to the kitchen could live alone, but when they enter the kitchen, they are met with warm welcomes and conversations with those attending.

“The people were happy to come inside,” Delgrosso said. “A lot of them are by themselves, and they have friends there. They can talk. They’re really happy to get back inside.”

Community members Nick Telesco and Tammy Askey have been coming to the kitchen for a while. They love the diversity the place brings and the delicious food they receive. The community that walks into the kitchen is what keeps them coming back.

“Inside, you get to know everybody and feel a part of a community,” Telesco said. “People you wouldn’t normally run into, you’re going to run into those people here. So it’s very diverse.”

“I love everybody here,” Askey said. “All I have to do is come in here, and people say, “Hi Tammy, Hi Tammy, How are you doing, Tammy?” It brings me back all the time.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

American Red Cross offering incentives for blood donations

WTAJ — The American Red Cross is kicking off the beginning of fall by asking the public to donate blood or platelet donations. September 22 marks the beginning of fall and while the leaves may change, the need for blood never does. Both the Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter in State College and the Pennsylvania Mountains […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

New coffee location opens in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A new coffee location has officially taken over the old garage storage space on 3rd Avenue in Duncansville. Coffee on 3rd is a sit-down coffee restaurant and drive-thru located at 1524 3rd Ave. Folks can taste multiple coffee staples and homemade pastries and dishes. Owner Ashlyn Dugan found the shop, and […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Altoona, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Altoona, PA
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent De Paul
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Couple Used CPAP Hose to Smoke Meth

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Two people were arrested for drug possession when a glass smoking device was found with a CPAP machine hose connected to it. On September 8 around 3:25 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to an active fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a residence on Miriam Street in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Drink#Charity#Hunger Action Month#Union Ave
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy