crimevoice.com
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
Porterville Recorder
16-year-old accused of murder arrested
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested. At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
Porterville Recorder
PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up
Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
Bakersfield Californian
Delano CDCR employee wins top state department honor, lauded for 'great bravery'
North Kern State Prison Officer David Tapia saw a situation go from bad to worse Aug. 31, 2021, when he witnessed a man lob softball-sized rocks at the glass windows of Delano’s Department of Human Services building. Emergency dispatchers put Tapia on hold when he called to report the...
GV Wire
Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence
Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
Fire at Fresno County treatment facility, Central Valley Teen Challenge
Crews are working to figure out what sparked an early morning fire at Central Valley Teen Challenge.
Homicide investigation in Porterville after man found fatally wounded outside courthouse
When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox unresponsive with a wound to his stomach.
thesungazette.com
DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer
VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD: Two Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession; Guy Walking by Also Caught With Meth
“On September 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM, an Officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, driver Marco Ramirez and passenger Tonya Galafate were contacted. As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Mark Keoninh,...
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
