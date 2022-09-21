ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

crimevoice.com

Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation

Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man arrested for arson

On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
VISALIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

16-year-old accused of murder arrested

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested. At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer

According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
VISALIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up

Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man.  When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GV Wire

Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence

Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer

VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA

