pix11.com
Tunnel to Towers event honors 9/11 victims
The 21st Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk kicks off in Brooklyn Sunday. Thousands are expected to participate in the event that that honors 9/11 victims.
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
Global Citizen Festival: A concert with a cause in Manhattan
Are you a Global Citizen? If so, you missed your chance to attend the 10th annual Global Citizens Festival. More than 60,000 people gathered on the Great Lawn in Central Park to make the world a better place.
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening. Police believe the teen was targeted.
Some school buses in NYC install new air filter technology
More than 100 school buses in Brooklyn and Queens are on the cutting edge with a new ventilation system on board. Some school buses in NYC install new air filter technology. UWS school cancels back-to-school night, says teacher …. Doctors get disaster training. NYCHA officials grilled following arsenic water scare.
NYC forecast: mostly dry week ahead
NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, expect a series of a few weak disturbances to move on through allowing for some clouds to develop; so, expect a mix of sun and clouds at times. There could be, however, a spot shower but any precipitation that does fall will remain light. What you will notice is it will be breezy at times as a huge upper level low slowly spins off into Canada.
NYC forecast: Rain Sunday night to end the weekend
On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly, but it should remain dry with the bulk of the showers/t-storms expecting to arrive Sunday evening. Come evening; there could even be a rumble or two of thunder as a result of some instability.
Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper
A serial groper in Brooklyn has been allegedly targeting unsuspecting women as they walk down the street. Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial …. Adams to discuss Hurricane Fiona recovery in Dominican …. NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of …. Manhattan smoke shop...
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
First fall weekend in NY, NJ kicks off with cool temps
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first weekend of autumn starts with cool temps in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning, some of the coolest temps since early May. As the afternoon rolls around, lighter winds are expected to help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s. Along the coast,...
Designer Cindy Castro talks clothing line, #WeAllGrow Latina business directory
NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one organization is making it easier than ever to shop Hispanic- and Latina-owned businesses. The #WeAllGrow Latina directory allows users to search for businesses in the beauty, food, fashion, health, finance industries, and more. Among those featured is Cindy Castro, a sustainable luxury ready-to-wear designer whose clothing line is based in New York.
How to keep your kid’s smile healthy ahead of Halloween, holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Between back-to-school, Halloween, and the holidays right around the corner, now is an important time to focus on the health of your child’s teeth. Dr. Kourosh Maddahi joined New York Living on Monday to offer tips and advice. Watch the video player for the full interview.
NYPD finds woman’s dismembered body parts in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend, according to police sources
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WPIX) — It was a gruesome discovery, and now, after a woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime. The incident is also reminding local...
NYC forecast: Cool start to the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a very cool start to the first full day of autumn and Friday night will be quite chilly for some. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Catskills as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s. Along the coast, a High...
