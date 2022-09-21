ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
Some school buses in NYC install new air filter technology

More than 100 school buses in Brooklyn and Queens are on the cutting edge with a new ventilation system on board. Some school buses in NYC install new air filter technology. UWS school cancels back-to-school night, says teacher …. Doctors get disaster training. NYCHA officials grilled following arsenic water scare.
NYC forecast: mostly dry week ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, expect a series of a few weak disturbances to move on through allowing for some clouds to develop; so, expect a mix of sun and clouds at times. There could be, however, a spot shower but any precipitation that does fall will remain light. What you will notice is it will be breezy at times as a huge upper level low slowly spins off into Canada.
NYC forecast: Rain Sunday night to end the weekend

On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly, but it should remain dry with the bulk of the showers/t-storms expecting to arrive Sunday evening. Come evening; there could even be a rumble or two of thunder as a result of some instability.
Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

A serial groper in Brooklyn has been allegedly targeting unsuspecting women as they walk down the street. Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial …. Adams to discuss Hurricane Fiona recovery in Dominican …. NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of …. Manhattan smoke shop...
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
First fall weekend in NY, NJ kicks off with cool temps

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first weekend of autumn starts with cool temps in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning, some of the coolest temps since early May. As the afternoon rolls around, lighter winds are expected to help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s. Along the coast,...
Designer Cindy Castro talks clothing line, #WeAllGrow Latina business directory

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one organization is making it easier than ever to shop Hispanic- and Latina-owned businesses. The #WeAllGrow Latina directory allows users to search for businesses in the beauty, food, fashion, health, finance industries, and more. Among those featured is Cindy Castro, a sustainable luxury ready-to-wear designer whose clothing line is based in New York.
NYC forecast: Cool start to the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a very cool start to the first full day of autumn and Friday night will be quite chilly for some. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Catskills as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s. Along the coast, a High...
