Read full article on original website
Related
The New iPhone 14 Pro Isn’t the Only Device You Need for Adventure. But It’s Close.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. When the iPhone 14 was announced last week and Apple showed off the new feature that allows users to text emergency responders via satellite, the internet erupted with headlines claiming that the iPhone WILL NOT replace the Garmin inReach. Just to be clear, we agree.
The New iPhone 14 Has a Built-In Satellite SOS Feature. Is Garmin Worried?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Apple’s iPhone 14 announcement last week made waves in several markets, not least the outdoor industry. Among other features that aim to capitalize on the growing outdoor sector, the introduction of a satellite-enabled SOS function puts the iPhone in the ring for the first time with Garmin, setting the outdoor stalwart against Apple as a potential competitor.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has one cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at an unbeatable price
If you're the least bit familiar with how Apple normally conducts its product upgrading and replacement business, you were probably not surprised to see the company's hugely successful first-gen SE and Series 7 smartwatches officially discontinued after the recent introduction of their direct successors. Of course, it was equally unsurprising...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch SE 2 is making me think twice about the Watch Series 8
It’s easy to dismiss the Apple Watch SE 2 as the “lesser” Apple Watch, purchased only by those watching the bottom line. The Apple Watch Series 8 (or even the Apple Watch Ultra) is the one to buy, right? Sorry, but this is completely the wrong way to look at it.
CBS News
Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available for purchase today at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: The Apple Watch Ultra and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Customize Your iPhone Lock Screen Even Further With These Widgets
How many Lock Screens have you created for your iPhone since the new iOS 16 came out? If you’re only rocking one, you might want to get in on all the customizations that are available, especially the widgets. Widgetsmith is your go-to when it comes to making a Lock Screen and Home Screen that are perfectly fit to your needs and personality — we’re talking aesthetics, baby. ICYDK, it’s an app that lets you customize your Home and Lock Screens with an extensive widget selection to choose from. It expands your options from the iPhone basics that will make your lock screen one-of-a-kind. Here’s how to use Widgetsmith to add widgets to your iPhone Lock Screen.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review: The Only Headphones You Need
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. My dad was an audiophile back before being an audiophile was cool. He had a huge record collection, knew his way around a high-quality turntable, and had music playing in our house during all waking hours. I distinctly remember the first time he put on a pair of decent over-the-ear headphones and was amazed by how these cups could provide such an immersive audio experience while the rest of the world around him was silent.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
The Nothing Phone 1 again sparked interest in transparent phone aesthetics, but modders have been at it for a while. The latest experiment to come out of the enthusiast community is an iPhone 14 with a transparent rear panel. Photos of an iPhone 14 with innards visible underneath are making rounds of Twitter, but the identity of the modder remains unclear.
Engadget
iPhone 15 'Ultra' could replace next year's Pro Max model
Next year’s iPhone could introduce a change to Apple’s naming convention. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the company could call its largest and most expensive device in 2023 the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as you would expect given its recent track record. The shift would reportedly coincide with the most significant redesign of the iPhone since Apple released the iPhone 12 in 2020. Gurman expects the iPhone 15 to feature USB-C, among other “bigger changes.”
RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods
Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL・
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 48MP, 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. The iPhone 14 Pro Max (starting at $1,099) is Apple's largest, most tricked-out handset, and the top pick in the iPhone family for anyone who wants a do-it-all smartphone. The smaller iPhone 14 Pro is $100 less, but we think the larger screen and longer-lasting battery you get with the Max are worth the extra cash. Moreover, the Pro Max outshines the standard iPhone 14 thanks to its more capable processor, always-on display, and Dynamic Island. With an upgraded main camera powered by a new Photonic Engine, and safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple has delivered as fine a device as any on the market, earning the iPhone 14 Pro Max our Editors' Choice award.
imore.com
The best AirPods Pro 2 prices and deals
The AirPods Pro 2 release date is finally here, and we’ve found all the best places to buy them. Here you’ll find everything you need to know about getting a hold of the latest AirPods - Price, availability, and deals. We’ve gathered together all the best retailers that...
Cult of Mac
M2 MacBook Pro now available on Apple’s refurbished store with big discounts
Announced in June 2022, Apple has started selling refurbished M2 MacBook Pro in the U.S. and Canada through its online store. You can save up to $200 off the MSRP of the machine by buying the refurbished model directly from Apple. The M2 MacBook Pro looks the same as the...
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.0.1 update arrives in time for Apple Watch Ultra launch
Apple Watch Ultra arrives this Friday for customers all over the world. To prepare for that, Apple is seeding watchOS 9.0.1, which includes improvements and bug fixes specifically for this new Watch. Here’s what’s new with this version and watchOS 9 in general. Today’s build is 20R8380. According...
knowtechie.com
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
ZDNet
The 4 iOS 16 settings you need to turn off now to save your data
Your iPhone wants to be connected 24/7, and Apple has built a whole raft of features into iOS that wants to take advantage of that connection. Problem is, using these features can put a serious dent in your cellular data plan, which either means that you end up paying extra fees or being kicked to a lower-speed tier by your provider.
Apple Cyber Monday deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday offers on iPhone 13, iPad, Watches, AirPods and more
While those quick off the mark may already be smugly sat at home with their new Black Friday bargain products, for the rest of us who take a little bit longer to decide, Cyber Monday is here for you. And there are still some great deals to be had on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches few and far between so far this year. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to...
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0