Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Angelina County Parks Department proposes new building for Cassels-Boykin Park
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Parks Department will make a proposal to the commissioners court that a building be constructed at Cassels-Boykin County Park. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. The building is to...
East Texas News
Colmesneil purchases new city truck
COLMESNEIL – The Colmesneil City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday and packed a lot of information into a short period of time. Mayor Duane Crews was excited to announce that the city has (finally) purchased a new truck. After months of looking and stressing the need for one, Mayor Crews found one at Weaver Brothers in Jasper, a 2022 Dodge Ram. The total cost for the new vehicle was $33,569 and the city got $2,000 on trade in for the old truck. Council voted to transfer funds from the general account to the water and sewer account to cover the purchase of the truck. Mayor Pro-Tem Billy Andrus congratulated Crews on all his hard work in getting the new vehicle.
messenger-news.com
Houston County Museum Hidden Gem Right in Our Midst
HOUSTON COUNTY – Ask most locals about the Houston County museum and they will tell you exactly where it is – the old Crockett train station. They will probably advise you to go: a lot of history there. Many Houston County residents – if not most – have never been there themselves.
KTRE
Nacogdoches man says he’s got enough signatures to put city projects to vote
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A $20 million-plus project is likely going to be decided at the polls after enough signatures for a petition were collected. Nacogdoches resident Philip Blackburn said he has collected 1,111 signatures, more than the 716 needed to send the certificates of obligation to an election. Blackburn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show. For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work. For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion. “I […]
‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
Lack of rain sparks wildfires in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The lack of rain has caused wildfires to break out in parts of East Texas. Rusk County fire officials have responded to 2-3 wildfires a day since the burn ban was lifted three weeks ago. The biggest fire so far was 11 acres on Wednesday. “The fires have started […]
Officials: Lufkin girl arrested for plot to kill her father, run away to Georgia
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy after officials in North Texas say she plotted to kill her father as a part of a plan with a Parker County girl, in which they would later run away together to Georgia. In Parker County,...
Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas
Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
KTRE
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
SABINE PARISH, Louisiana (KTRE) - A Texas man was killed and several juveniles were injured in a crash Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police. At about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas.
Officials: Lufkin minor was in contact with DFW area 12-year-old to plot murder of their families
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating an incident involving a plot to murder a family after a Weatherford 12-year-old girl was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the Weatherford girl was found Tuesday night after deputies were called […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Whitehouse, Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown makes a long catch for a touchdown.
KTRE
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth. An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
Comments / 0