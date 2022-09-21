COLMESNEIL – The Colmesneil City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday and packed a lot of information into a short period of time. Mayor Duane Crews was excited to announce that the city has (finally) purchased a new truck. After months of looking and stressing the need for one, Mayor Crews found one at Weaver Brothers in Jasper, a 2022 Dodge Ram. The total cost for the new vehicle was $33,569 and the city got $2,000 on trade in for the old truck. Council voted to transfer funds from the general account to the water and sewer account to cover the purchase of the truck. Mayor Pro-Tem Billy Andrus congratulated Crews on all his hard work in getting the new vehicle.

