East Texas News

Colmesneil purchases new city truck

COLMESNEIL – The Colmesneil City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday and packed a lot of information into a short period of time. Mayor Duane Crews was excited to announce that the city has (finally) purchased a new truck. After months of looking and stressing the need for one, Mayor Crews found one at Weaver Brothers in Jasper, a 2022 Dodge Ram. The total cost for the new vehicle was $33,569 and the city got $2,000 on trade in for the old truck. Council voted to transfer funds from the general account to the water and sewer account to cover the purchase of the truck. Mayor Pro-Tem Billy Andrus congratulated Crews on all his hard work in getting the new vehicle.
COLMESNEIL, TX
messenger-news.com

Houston County Museum Hidden Gem Right in Our Midst

HOUSTON COUNTY – Ask most locals about the Houston County museum and they will tell you exactly where it is – the old Crockett train station. They will probably advise you to go: a lot of history there. Many Houston County residents – if not most – have never been there themselves.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches man says he’s got enough signatures to put city projects to vote

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A $20 million-plus project is likely going to be decided at the polls after enough signatures for a petition were collected. Nacogdoches resident Philip Blackburn said he has collected 1,111 signatures, more than the 716 needed to send the certificates of obligation to an election. Blackburn...
KETK / FOX51 News

‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
TYLER, TX
KIXS FM 108

Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away

A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lack of rain sparks wildfires in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The lack of rain has caused wildfires to break out in parts of East Texas. Rusk County fire officials have responded to 2-3 wildfires a day since the burn ban was lifted three weeks ago.  The biggest fire so far was 11 acres on Wednesday.   “The fires have started […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas

Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, Louisiana (KTRE) - A Texas man was killed and several juveniles were injured in a crash Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police. At about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTRE

Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth. An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11...
LUFKIN, TX

