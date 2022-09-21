ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO