Eliud Kipchoge Shatters Marathon World Record in Berlin
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. How many more times will Eliud Kipchoge remind the world that he is the G.O.A.T. of marathon running?. Every time he laces up his Nike shoes and runs a...
In ‘Edge of the Unknown,’ Jimmy Chin Goes Beyond the Instagram Wins and Fails of Elite Athletes
In 2018, when Free Solo was busy breaking box office records and blowing minds, Jimmy Chin—who shot the film and directed it with his wife and collaborator Elizabeth "Chai" Vasarhelyi—was getting the same question a lot: How was Alex Honnold not paralyzed by fear as he clung to the face of El Capitan without a rope? Some wondered aloud if he wasn't simply fearless.
Can I Be Opposed to Yankee Imperialism and Still Surf in Mexico?
Dear Sundog: Two decades ago, my friend and I drove far south of the border until I came to a perfect little fishing village on the coast that I'll call Playa X. We camped on the beach, surfed, and subsisted on fish tacos and avocados. I went back many times, hardly spent any money, and what I did spend went to the local people. Now with a husband and children, we still go back to Playa X, but we don't have months to spend, so we fly from the U.S. and rent a casita online beforehand.
The Illusion of Progress in Sports Technology
A few years ago, I spent a week cycling through the Italian and French Alps with a deluxe tour group whose selling point was a pre- and post-ride dose of electric brain stimulation. Protocols were based on what the Bahrain Merida cycling team was trying at the time, zapping neurons to enhance performance and recovery. I wanted to know whether the technology worked, but I was also wrestling with a more nebulous question: Would reaching each day’s summit a few minutes sooner actually make my trip better?
Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia
On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation's most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
The Worst Disasters on Mount Everest
The summit of Mount Everest may be more accessible than ever, but the world’s tallest mountain remains very dangerous. From weather disasters, to avalanches, to health issues from reduced oxygen above 26,000 feet, every Everest season come with risk. The first recorded ascent of Mount Everest occurred nearly 70 years ago, and since then, climbers have died on the mountain while trying to reach the top. Below is a collection of the worst moments in the history of mountaineering on the famed peak.
Kristin Harila’s Speed Record on the 8000ers Has Hit a Snag: China
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila is resting in Kathmandu after ascending her a 12th peak above 8,000 meters this year. Now, Harila has just two mountains remaining to complete her goal of ascending all 14 of the the world's 8000ers.
One Solution to Invasive Species: Eat Them
Sea turtles, burrowing owls, ocelots, and manatees are bordering on dangerously low numbers, but invasive species—Burmese pythons, European starlings, feral hogs, and lionfish—are populating in out-of-control numbers. Consider the emerald ash borer, a glittery insect native to Russia, China, and Japan that started popping up in Michigan in 2002, destroying ash trees in their wake. It's hypothesized that the species hitched a ride on cargo ships carrying lumber, and, since then, millions of ash trees have been destroyed in the U.S.
Regenerative Travel Is the Next Phase of Responsible Tourism
From far-flung expeditions to deep fireside chats, travel has the power to change us. When done well, it can also positively change the places we visit—a fact I learned during a recent safari in southern Tanzania.
