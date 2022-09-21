ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Die shot reveals new PS5 model moves to a new 6nm 'Oberon Plus' chip

In a nutshell: Since the PlayStation 5's launch, Sony has tried to mitigate its supply issues with slight revisions to shave off grams of weight and production costs. A new die shot reveals the console has received its first die shrink, which should help Sony reduce its energy consumption and improve its profit margin.
VIDEO GAMES
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts

What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
VIDEO GAMES
Netflix is building its own game studio in Finland

What just happened? Netflix earlier this year said it was planning to double the size of its gaming library by the end of the year, and now we have a better idea of how they might go about achieving that goal. On Monday, Netflix announced it was establishing a new game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studio is being crafted from scratch alongside Next Games, the game maker Netflix purchased earlier this year for $72 million.
BUSINESS
House of the Dragon beats The Rings of Power on pirate sites

In a nutshell: While not a widespread phenomenon anymore, piracy continues to drive a significant amount of Internet traffic around the world. TV shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings are particularly popular, even though the former seems to be way more interesting for P2P pirates.
TV SHOWS
Lego announces 6,187-piece Mandalorian Razor Crest set

In a nutshell: Lego has added a new set to its Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) that's sure to appeal to diehards. At $599.99, however, it's also among the most expensive sets in recent memory. The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest construction set (#75331) is based on the starship...
SHOPPING
Microsoft is expanding in China with more jobs and upgrades despite rising international tensions

What just happened? The US government might be introducing more tech restrictions against China, but it seems the increased tensions between the countries aren't affecting American firms' expansion plans. Microsoft is one of these, having just confirmed that it will add another 1,000 workers to its Chinese operations and upgrade its campuses over the next few years.
BUSINESS
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

