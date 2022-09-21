Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 resurgence hits over one million unique players per day after Edgerunners debut
What a wild ride: On release, Cyberpunk 2077 moved more than eight million units thanks to pre-orders, but the game fell somewhat short for fans and critics. Depending on the platform, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi magnum opus ranged from an absolute dumpster fire on older systems to mediocre on high-end PCs.
Die shot reveals new PS5 model moves to a new 6nm 'Oberon Plus' chip
In a nutshell: Since the PlayStation 5's launch, Sony has tried to mitigate its supply issues with slight revisions to shave off grams of weight and production costs. A new die shot reveals the console has received its first die shrink, which should help Sony reduce its energy consumption and improve its profit margin.
Amazon confirms a Prime Day-style sales event will take place next month
In brief: Amazon has confirmed reports from earlier this year by announcing that the platform's second major shopping event will take place on October 11 and October 12. The two-day sale will offer plenty of discounts for Prime Members and run in 15 countries, including the US. Reports that Amazon...
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts
What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
Netflix is building its own game studio in Finland
What just happened? Netflix earlier this year said it was planning to double the size of its gaming library by the end of the year, and now we have a better idea of how they might go about achieving that goal. On Monday, Netflix announced it was establishing a new game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studio is being crafted from scratch alongside Next Games, the game maker Netflix purchased earlier this year for $72 million.
Latest Nvidia GeForce Experience update fixes Windows 11 22H2 game performance issues
TL;DR: Nvidia has responded to the game performance issues caused by the Windows 11 22H2 update reported last week. The company has confirmed that its Nvidia GeForce Experience software is behind the problems, but updating to the latest Beta release will resolve them. Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11...
Starlink speeds dip as more people flock to the satellite Internet service
Why it matters: Starlink Internet service is becoming increasingly popular among consumers seeking satellite connectivity as an alternative to traditional Internet service providers or in underserved / unserved regions. That is great news for SpaceX but the increased signups are having a negative impact on the platform's speed. According to...
House of the Dragon beats The Rings of Power on pirate sites
In a nutshell: While not a widespread phenomenon anymore, piracy continues to drive a significant amount of Internet traffic around the world. TV shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings are particularly popular, even though the former seems to be way more interesting for P2P pirates.
Lego announces 6,187-piece Mandalorian Razor Crest set
In a nutshell: Lego has added a new set to its Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) that's sure to appeal to diehards. At $599.99, however, it's also among the most expensive sets in recent memory. The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest construction set (#75331) is based on the starship...
Microsoft is expanding in China with more jobs and upgrades despite rising international tensions
What just happened? The US government might be introducing more tech restrictions against China, but it seems the increased tensions between the countries aren't affecting American firms' expansion plans. Microsoft is one of these, having just confirmed that it will add another 1,000 workers to its Chinese operations and upgrade its campuses over the next few years.
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
