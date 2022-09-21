Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey Pens Heartbreaking Tribute After Daughter Kayla Dies at Age 25
Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey. On Sept. 26, the Basketball Wives star shared on social media that the 25-year-old had tragically passed away. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Brooke captioned a carousel of throwback pictures of her daughter on...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Kim Kardashian Introduces Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration at Fashion Show as Family Cheers Her on
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. With her family supporting her from the front row, Kim Kardashian took center stage at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show. On Sept. 23, she appeared on the runway with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce during the finale of the event after...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
See Amal and George Clooney Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC
Watch: Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N. George and Amal Clooney are fashion forward from dusk till dawn. The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand during a pair of outings in New York City, with each of them adding their own twist on night and day outfits. For their...
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
Cameron Diaz Shares the Story Behind Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
Watch: Cameron Diaz REACTS to TMI Question From Nicole Richie. Cameron Diaz is spilling the details on how she tried to get out of celebrating her 50th birthday. While The Holiday actress kept it low key for her 50th birthday, she revealed that if her husband, Benji Madden had his way, the party would have been a lot bigger.
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Kim Kardashian Shares a Hilarious Look at Her Attempt to Walk in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Watch: See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress. Kim Kardashian hilariously showed fans that glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. The SKIMS founder is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for a fashion moment, but her skin-tight glitzy look for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after party on Sept. 24 came with more than a few challenges.
Kim Kardashian Prowls Around Italy in Sexy Leopard Print Outfit After Dolce & Gabbana Runway Debut
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. Kim Kardashian is serving major cattitude. After walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the 41-year-old continued to strut her stuff, making the streets of Italy her own personal runway. On Sept. 25, Kim was spotted rockin' a...
Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce
Watch: Tom Sandoval Reveals How Tom Schwartz Is Doing These Days. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are well on their way to finalizing their split. The Vanderpump Rules stars reached a settlement in their divorce on Sept. 19, according to court documents obtained by E! News. As part of the settlement—which still needs to be signed off on by a judge—Katie and Tom waived any claims to current or future spousal support and stated they'd come to an uncontested agreement on the division of their shared assets.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot. Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko proudly graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple during for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, holding hands as they were photographed. For the event, Becca donned a black blazer and shorts while Hayley rocked a sheer flower jumpsuit with a leather skirt and plaid jacket.
Robin Wright Files for Divorce From Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Robin Wright Is on Board for "Wonder Woman" Sequel!. It's over for Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet. The actress filed for divorce from the fashion executive in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 after nearly five years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the documents,...
Kanye West Seemingly Compares Kim Kardashian Divorce to Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Watch: Kanye West Seems to Call Kim Kardashian His "Queen" Kanye West feels he has also lost his queen. In a series of Instagram Stories, Kanye offered his condolences to the people of the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and seemingly compared the loss of the monarch to his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
