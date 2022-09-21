Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Crews responding to vegetation fire north of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.:. According to the Shasta Trinity National Forest Service, the Hogback fire is burning in difficult-to-access terrain Northeast of Shasta Lake and South/Southwest of Big Bend. Smokejumpers have made it to the scene and have reported the fire at 0.25 acres. Crews are...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 80
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to...
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
SFist
Surprise, Surprise: PG&E Sued Over Alleged Responsibility for Mosquito Fire
A lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company was recently filed with the San Francisco Superior Court that alleges the company was responsible for the Mosquito Fire. And, of course, the utility released a statement on Friday deflecting its implied liability. In a bit of not-all-too-shocking news, a suit filed...
actionnewsnow.com
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of less than 1 acre vegetation fire near Bald Mountain
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9:35 A.M. UPDATE - Shasta-Trinity National Forest firefighters were able to suppress the Friday Fire near Bald Mountain at two-tenths of an acre. The fire has been contained, however, crews will continue to monitor the fire. The fire started on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. The fire...
krcrtv.com
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
KCRA.com
3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says
DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
Best haunted houses in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
SFGate
Three dead, two injured in vehicle collision on Interstate 80
Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to a collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
abc10.com
Should Californians be worried after recent earthquakes in other parts of the world?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 17, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the east coast of Taiwan. Two days later, the west coast of Mexico was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude quake, followed by a 6.8 earthquake. We're no strangers to earthquakes here in California. We all know about...
Tickets and arrests made during DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department held a DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State University from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Police saw 750 cars travel through the checkpoint and they issued 73 tickets and arrested one person for driving under the influence. The DUI checkpoint was held in the area of […]
KCRA.com
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
A 27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yuba County on Friday. The crash happened on New York Flat Road in the Forbestown area [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
