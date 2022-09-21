ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Crews responding to vegetation fire north of Shasta Lake

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.:. According to the Shasta Trinity National Forest Service, the Hogback fire is burning in difficult-to-access terrain Northeast of Shasta Lake and South/Southwest of Big Bend. Smokejumpers have made it to the scene and have reported the fire at 0.25 acres. Crews are...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 80

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County

EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says

DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Best haunted houses in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Three dead, two injured in vehicle collision on Interstate 80

Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to a collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tickets and arrests made during DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department held a DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State University from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Police saw 750 cars travel through the checkpoint and they issued 73 tickets and arrested one person for driving under the influence. The DUI checkpoint was held in the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

