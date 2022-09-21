ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
E! News

Oprah Produces Documentary On The Most "Extraordinary" Person She's Ever Known

Oprah Winfrey is honoring a legend. Sidney, the documentary detailing the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, is officially on its way to our screens. And on Sept. 23, the producer posted a powerful teaser for the documentary to her Instagram page, giving us a glimpse into the world of the iconic actor and the impact he had on Hollywood and the Black community.
TheDailyBeast

The Biggest Embarrassment of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is Harry Styles Tap Dancing

We’ve spent weeks skewering Harry Styles over his floundering acting efforts. The man can’t act, they say—and I agree. He’s very, very bad in Don’t Worry Darling. So bad, in fact, that he’s been making theaters full of people burst into laughter at his yelps to Florence Pugh.But we aren’t talking enough about the best part of Don’t Worry Darling, which does involve our favorite goofy guy: the tap dancing scene.What is Harry Styles, if not a dazzling stage performer? “This scene makes no sense,” you tell me, furrowing your brow, after walking out of the theater. You’re confused as...
E! News

Proof Devi Will Have a New Love Interest in Never Have I Ever Season 4

Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever. There's a new heartthrob coming to Sherman Oaks High School. Netflix has released a first look at the next chapter of Never Have I Ever, which is set to release its fourth and final season in 2023. In the tease, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, gets her first look at the script for the upcoming season, teasing a wedding and an extra-special new love interest.
E! News

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Reacts to TikTok’s Love for Her Parent Trap Character

Watch: Lisa Ann Walter Talks Parent Trap Character's Fashion Influence. Lisa Ann Walter is embracing her role as a fashion trend setter. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress, who stars in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, revealed how she felt after learning her character Chessy, from the 1998 comedy The Parent Trap, had become a Gen Z fashion esthetic on TikTok. "I think it's lovely, it never gets old," she shared. "When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'."
E! News

Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo

Watch: Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs. Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power. The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."
E! News

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
E! News

Kevin McHale Gives an Update On a Potential Glee Revival

Watch: "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond. Don't Gleek out, but Kevin McHale is talking about a Glee reboot. The actor, who played Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the Fox musical series and recently competed as Chick-Li-Fay on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, knows fans have been clamoring for an update on William McKinley High School's finest.
E! News

Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers’ Next Album

Watch: Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert. We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news. On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!
E! News

Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip

Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
E! News

Post Malone Hospitalized for "Stabbing Pain" a Week After Stage Fall

Watch: Post Malone Cancels Boston Concert After Returning to Hospital. Post Malone is back in a hospital following his recent stage accident. On Sept. 24, the "Rockstar" rapper shared a grim health update with his fans on his Instagram Story, adding that he has been forced to postpone his second show at Boston's TD Garden that night. The news comes a week after he suffered a nasty fall onstage at a concert in St. Louis.
