Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Kim Kardashian Introduces Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration at Fashion Show as Family Cheers Her on
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. With her family supporting her from the front row, Kim Kardashian took center stage at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show. On Sept. 23, she appeared on the runway with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce during the finale of the event after...
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
Pierce Brosnan Raises Eyebrows With Candid Thoughts on Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie
Watch: Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond. Pierce Brosnan has no time to not tell it like it is. The former James Bond star—who played the character in four films staring from 1995 through 2002—shared his honest thoughts on the Daniel Craig's most recent and last movie as 007.
See Amal and George Clooney Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC
Watch: Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N. George and Amal Clooney are fashion forward from dusk till dawn. The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand during a pair of outings in New York City, with each of them adding their own twist on night and day outfits. For their...
Oprah Produces Documentary On The Most "Extraordinary" Person She's Ever Known
Oprah Winfrey is honoring a legend. Sidney, the documentary detailing the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, is officially on its way to our screens. And on Sept. 23, the producer posted a powerful teaser for the documentary to her Instagram page, giving us a glimpse into the world of the iconic actor and the impact he had on Hollywood and the Black community.
The Biggest Embarrassment of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is Harry Styles Tap Dancing
We’ve spent weeks skewering Harry Styles over his floundering acting efforts. The man can’t act, they say—and I agree. He’s very, very bad in Don’t Worry Darling. So bad, in fact, that he’s been making theaters full of people burst into laughter at his yelps to Florence Pugh.But we aren’t talking enough about the best part of Don’t Worry Darling, which does involve our favorite goofy guy: the tap dancing scene.What is Harry Styles, if not a dazzling stage performer? “This scene makes no sense,” you tell me, furrowing your brow, after walking out of the theater. You’re confused as...
Shania Twain Didn’t Have Creative Input On Her First Album
Shania Twain first debuted in 1993 with her self-titled debut album, but the Canadian singer didn't have much creative say in how the album was created.
Proof Devi Will Have a New Love Interest in Never Have I Ever Season 4
Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever. There's a new heartthrob coming to Sherman Oaks High School. Netflix has released a first look at the next chapter of Never Have I Ever, which is set to release its fourth and final season in 2023. In the tease, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, gets her first look at the script for the upcoming season, teasing a wedding and an extra-special new love interest.
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Reacts to TikTok’s Love for Her Parent Trap Character
Watch: Lisa Ann Walter Talks Parent Trap Character's Fashion Influence. Lisa Ann Walter is embracing her role as a fashion trend setter. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress, who stars in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, revealed how she felt after learning her character Chessy, from the 1998 comedy The Parent Trap, had become a Gen Z fashion esthetic on TikTok. "I think it's lovely, it never gets old," she shared. "When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'."
Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo
Watch: Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs. Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power. The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Kevin McHale Gives an Update On a Potential Glee Revival
Watch: "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond. Don't Gleek out, but Kevin McHale is talking about a Glee reboot. The actor, who played Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the Fox musical series and recently competed as Chick-Li-Fay on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, knows fans have been clamoring for an update on William McKinley High School's finest.
Kim Kardashian Shares a Hilarious Look at Her Attempt to Walk in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Watch: See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress. Kim Kardashian hilariously showed fans that glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. The SKIMS founder is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for a fashion moment, but her skin-tight glitzy look for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after party on Sept. 24 came with more than a few challenges.
Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers’ Next Album
Watch: Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert. We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news. On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!
Robin Wright Files for Divorce From Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Robin Wright Is on Board for "Wonder Woman" Sequel!. It's over for Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet. The actress filed for divorce from the fashion executive in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 after nearly five years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the documents,...
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
Post Malone Hospitalized for "Stabbing Pain" a Week After Stage Fall
Watch: Post Malone Cancels Boston Concert After Returning to Hospital. Post Malone is back in a hospital following his recent stage accident. On Sept. 24, the "Rockstar" rapper shared a grim health update with his fans on his Instagram Story, adding that he has been forced to postpone his second show at Boston's TD Garden that night. The news comes a week after he suffered a nasty fall onstage at a concert in St. Louis.
