Phoenix, AZ

Suns Legacy Partners Share Statement on Robert Sarver

By Donnie Druin
 5 days ago

Suns Legacy Partners LLC released the following statement following Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

The following is a statement from the Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, the sports and entertainment entity that manages and operates the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury:

"We agree that Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community.

"We also know that today’s news does not change the work that remains in front of us to create, maintain and protect a best-in-class experience for our staff, players, fans, partners and community.

"As we’ve shared with our employees, we acknowledge the courage of the people who came forward in this process to tell their stories and apologize to those hurt.

"We are on a journey that began before last November, one that has included changes to leadership, staff and accountability measures. While we are proud of our progress and the culture of respect and integrity we are building, we know there remains work to do and relationships to rebuild. We are committed to doing so for our staff, players, fans, partners and this community."

