The ribbon is cut and the new Career Technical Education Center (CTEC) is open for operation. This new center hopes to help students get ahead upon graduation by helping them learn the skills for certain careers, in the Medical field, Emergency response, such as Law Enforcement, or Fire Fighting. There's also classes in agriculture, culinary arts, cyber security and welding.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 23 MINUTES AGO