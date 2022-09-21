ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Epidemiologist#Virus#Public Health#Linus Covid#General Health
vermontbiz.com

VDH: COVID cases and hospital stays up, 4 deaths in September

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported September 21 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased but are still considered "Low." Total cases for the week increased by 31% to 581. Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 39 and have been edging up over the last three weeks (from 30).
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
MANCHESTER, NH
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire expands food assistance programs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
FOOD & DRINKS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lineworkers help in Bermuda after Hurricane Fiona

Lineworkers from New Hampshire are in Bermuda helping restore power after Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona hit Bermuda with heavy rain and wind Friday as it powered through the Atlantic Ocean. Lineman Logan Huldgren said they are there to help get the lights back on. "We arrived Thursday afternoon just before...
ENVIRONMENT
NHPR

For hundreds of evicted families affected by N.H.'s housing crisis, hotel rooms are the new normal

This story was originally produced by the Manchester Ink Link and the Granite State News Collaborative. On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
POLITICS
NHPR

N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,091 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,091 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,869,603 cases and 20,251 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 194 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy