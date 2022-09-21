Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses the state of the pandemic, boosters, flu and more
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses President Biden's recent statement that "the pandemic is over" and offers his assessment of Covid-19 cases in Maine. He'll talk about the newest booster, virus variants, and whether new Covid surges are likely in the months ahead. He'll also discuss other public health concerns, including the flu, polio and monkeypox.
WMUR.com
Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why is the Granite State's labor force thousands of jobs below pre-pandemic levels?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Like most places around the country, New Hampshire's labor force took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some places have started to recover well. New Hampshire still has a ways to go, as the state's job force is thousands of jobs below pre-pandemic levels. On the...
vermontbiz.com
VDH: COVID cases and hospital stays up, 4 deaths in September
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported September 21 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased but are still considered "Low." Total cases for the week increased by 31% to 581. Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 39 and have been edging up over the last three weeks (from 30).
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals threatened by increasing cost of contract labor, study says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hospital officials in New Hampshire said the cost of continuing to pay outside labor to make up staffing shortfalls is threatening hospitals' financial security. A labor cost study released this month by the New Hampshire Hospital Association indicates that hospitals are as challenged now as they...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters react to seeing what is believed to be Space-X rocket flying over New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A light that streaked across the Granite State skies on Saturday night is believed to be the Space-X Falcon 8 Starlink. The light grabbed the attention of Granite Staters and filled up the internet with people guessing what it was. "Pure excitement honestly. Just so stoked...
WMUR.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire families struggle to find affordable housing as market remains volatile
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire housing crisis continues and the clock is ticking for one family to find a home. Mariah Tiedemann has dreamed of buying a home, but she never imagined it would be this difficult. They've been searching for two years and have less than two months before they have to move out of their current home.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lineworkers help in Bermuda after Hurricane Fiona
Lineworkers from New Hampshire are in Bermuda helping restore power after Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona hit Bermuda with heavy rain and wind Friday as it powered through the Atlantic Ocean. Lineman Logan Huldgren said they are there to help get the lights back on. "We arrived Thursday afternoon just before...
NHPR
For hundreds of evicted families affected by N.H.'s housing crisis, hotel rooms are the new normal
This story was originally produced by the Manchester Ink Link and the Granite State News Collaborative. On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
NHPR
N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
manchesterinklink.com
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
WMUR.com
Former fire captain, fire academy instructor name added to NH Fallen Firefighters Memorial
CONCORD, N.H. — A former Littleton fire captain and senior instructor at the Fire Academy name was added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Concord. Jeff Whitcomb died in October 2021 after suffering injuries during a training accident. "Absolutely lovely. So honored to have been here and...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 9,091 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,091 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,869,603 cases and 20,251 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 194 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
