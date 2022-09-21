ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Worthington Kilbourne wrestler Brad Todd to take reins of program

By Michael Rich, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Brad Todd is going back to Worthington Kilbourne, where he qualified for the state tournament twice as a wrestler. This time, it’s to lead the program.

Todd has been named coach of the Wolves, according to athletics director Jeff Todd, pending school board approval. Brad and Jeff are brothers.

“It was the right time and the right fit,” Brad Todd said. “I probably wouldn’t have done it with any other school other than Kilbourne. I was getting the itch to be a head coach again and the time frame (is right). I have some flexibility with my schedule.”

Brad Todd led Thomas Worthington from 2014-20 before stepping down. He remained with the Cardinals as an assistant under Ross Sandridge before taking the job with the Wolves.

He will succeed Jose Martinez, who resigned after four seasons.

“I know Jose was putting a lot of good pieces back in place for Kilbourne wrestling,” Brad Todd said. “It has a rich tradition and a rich history of successful wrestlers and successful programs. He put in place the right things that are going to help me moving forward to make it a top-level program overall in the state.”

Brad Todd was a four-year letterwinner at Kilbourne, qualifying for the district tournament three times before graduating in 1996. He also wrestled at Ohio State, where he lettered twice.

He finished fourth in the Division I state tournament at 189 pounds as a senior, which was the same year Sean Salmon (171) won Kilbourne’s second individual title. Jason Allen (125) won the only other title for the Wolves in 1993.

“We’re excited to have him,” Jeff Todd said. “He wrestled at a high level and then he’s coached for a number of years, so he brings a wealth of experience at all levels of the game.”

Brad Todd coached Johnstown from 2005-09, earning Mid-Buckeye Conference Coach of the Year honors in his last season.

“It’s really cool for our kids,” Jeff Todd said. “I think we’re bringing in a high-quality coach. Having somebody that’s a Kilbourne alum and has the passion for wrestling that he does is just a really great opportunity and a great fit.”

mrich@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekRich

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Former Worthington Kilbourne wrestler Brad Todd to take reins of program

