Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police Department said. According to MPD, officers arrived at 3832 Lake Park Cv. and shortly discovered the deceased male victim. One woman has been detained at the scene of the murder, MPD said. MPD said...
Abortion rights activists begin statewide 'Walk for Our Lives' protest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the start of the morning Monday, Sept. 26, abortion rights activists and supporters will fill the streets of Memphis, beginning to gather at Planned Parenthood located at 835 Virginia Run Cv. to participate in. Walk for Our Lives. Since the overturn of Roe vs. Wade,...
Collierville Strong: A town united a year after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marks one year since a mass shooting at a Kroger rocked the town of Collierville, Tennessee. The gunman shot 15 people people. One of them - 70-year-old Olivia King - was killed. The gunman then killed himself. While that violent day changed...
Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County Commission approves $200,000 grant to fund midwives for Choices Center for Reproductive Health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Choices Center for Reproductive Health in Memphis has been awarded a grant of more than $200,000 to help fund midwives for the area. The grant was approved Monday by the Shelby County Commission. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Health 2022 report indicates that Shelby...
LGBTQ+ Rainbow Crosswalk First in Tennessee, Symbolizes Equality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local project is colorful and bright and sends a strong message of unity. One rainbow currently sits at the intersection of Cooper and Young, but after October 9th that will change. Three more will be added to symbolize inclusion, equality, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Memphis man accused of driving over Collierville police officer charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Memphis man accused of running over a Collierville Police Officer has been charged with attempted murder. Keith Houston is charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday and is due back in court Sept. 30. He remains behind bars on $150,000 bond.
desotocountynews.com
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department
Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman has been detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call...
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Community takes a ‘walk in her shoes’ to end violence against women
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The 11th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event hosted by the Memphis Area Women’s Council, the U of M Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Coalition, and the Title IX Prevention Center kicked off Thursday night. Over two weeks after Eliza Fletcher’s body was found, community members gathered to speak up on […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localmemphis.com
Memphis woman who was shot and killed this month honored by former track teammates with 'one last run'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, loved ones of 29-year-old Kiara C. Cooper, who was shot and killed on September 13, remembered and celebrated her life. Cooper used to run track, so her former Hamilton High School class of 2011 track and field teammates represented her in a mock track meet at Raleigh Egypt Stadium.
3 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman held for 11 hours: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men have been charged after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in the airport area and sexually assaulted her for hours on Friday. Police say the woman was kidnapped in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti. The woman told police that she tried […]
Man shot to death near Memphis International Airport, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a man shot to death early Sunday morning near the Memphis International Airport, MPD said. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at 3035 Directors Row near the airport around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man shot dead on the scene.
How the Memphis Slim Collaboratory is helping guide local musicians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not everybody goes to go to college to further their education. Some Mid-Southerners are learning about their craft by finding resources in south Memphis. Memphis musicians of nearly all genres work with the Memphis Slim Collaboratory. Named after blues legend Memphis Slim, the artistic community is designed to help guide and shape artists' careers.
Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
localmemphis.com
What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
Kingsport Times-News
Prominent activist to walk from Memphis to Johnson City for abortion rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the...
actionnews5.com
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0