Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis man accused of driving over Collierville police officer charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Memphis man accused of running over a Collierville Police Officer has been charged with attempted murder. Keith Houston is charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday and is due back in court Sept. 30. He remains behind bars on $150,000 bond.
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department

Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman has been detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
WREG

Community takes a ‘walk in her shoes’ to end violence against women

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The 11th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event hosted by the Memphis Area Women’s Council, the U of M Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Coalition, and the Title IX Prevention Center kicked off Thursday night. Over two weeks after Eliza Fletcher’s body was found, community members gathered to speak up on […]
localmemphis.com

Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
WREG

3 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman held for 11 hours: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men have been charged after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in the airport area and sexually assaulted her for hours on Friday. Police say the woman was kidnapped in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti.  The woman told police that she tried […]
WATN Local Memphis

How the Memphis Slim Collaboratory is helping guide local musicians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not everybody goes to go to college to further their education. Some Mid-Southerners are learning about their craft by finding resources in south Memphis. Memphis musicians of nearly all genres work with the Memphis Slim Collaboratory. Named after blues legend Memphis Slim, the artistic community is designed to help guide and shape artists' careers.
WREG

Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

