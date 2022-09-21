Library Lines: Book it to Worthington Libraries for seasonal stroll

Worthington Libraries’ Story Strolls, which we started in 2021 as a way to offer socially distanced programming, have been a big success. It’s fun for library staff to see families gathered in the north parking lot at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., where all Strolls start, reading the first few pages of the latest featured book hanging in the meeting room windows.

If you’re new to Story Strolls, here’s what happens: A seasonal picture book is chosen to feature for a month, and downtown Worthington businesses agree to hang individual pages of it in their High Street-facing windows. Maps of the complete route, available at Old Worthington Library, may be picked up by families or anyone interested in strolling from business to business, reading the pages. Maps also can be downloaded from the library’s website, www.worthingtonlibraries.org .

Although we’ve only been doing this for a year, the Story Strolls have included some amazing books, like “Natsumi’s Song of Summer,” “Pick A Pumpkin,” “A Sled for Gabo,” “Best Day Ever!” and “Jabari Jumps.”

In October, “Halloween Is Coming” will be featured. The story, by Cal Everett, is told in rhyme and leads readers through all Halloween’s preparations, from the first signs of autumn through choosing a costume to trick-or-treating. The book is a celebration of the excitement children – and adults – feel as Halloween approaches.

For the first time, a guided Stroll will accompany this book. At 10 a.m. Oct. 1, Halloween lovers of all ages are encouraged to meet at Old Worthington Library and join library staff for a walk downtown, reading the picture book pages and completing the accompanying early literacy prompts.

The event is free and doesn’t require registration.

Hillary Kline is communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.

Guided Story Stroll, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Old Worthington Library. Guests can join library staff for a walk through downtown Worthington, reading pages of the picture book "Halloween Is Coming," which are hanging in business windows.

Car Seat Safety Check, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Northwest Library. Technicians certified by the Columbus Public Health Childhood Injury Prevention Program will perform car-seat checks. Appointments are recommended; call 614-645-7748.

Jeffers Mound, Indigenous History in our Backyard, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Old Worthington Library. A panel of local experts will discuss Jeffers Mound, a Hopewell-tradition, Native American burial mound, located in Worthington.

Chatterboxes, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Old Worthington Library. A speech pathologist from the Columbus Speech and Hearing Center will answer parents' questions about their young child's verbal skills.

Bad Art Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Northwest Library. All supplies will be provided for a family-friendly outdoor art session.

The Big Table Conversations, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Worthington Park Library. Throughout central Ohio, initiated by the Columbus Foundation, a number of organizations are hosting conversations among community members. The same program will be held at Northwest Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Registration is required for both sessions.

Book sale, Oct. 7-9 at Old Worthington Library. Sponsored by the Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries, sale hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9.

